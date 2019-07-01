Upper Saucon police seeking person of interest in theft investigation

courtesy photo

U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The Upper Saucon Township Police Department is looking for someone possibly tied to several thefts in the township.

Authorities released a photo of a man that investigators said is a "person of interest" in several vehicle break-ins in the township. Anyone who can help police identify the man is asked to contact Upper Saucon police detectives at 610-437-5252 or by email at PDinfo@ustpd.org.