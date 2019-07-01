Upper Saucon police seeking person of interest in theft investigation
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The Upper Saucon Township Police Department is looking for someone possibly tied to several thefts in the township.
Authorities released a photo of a man that investigators said is a "person of interest" in several vehicle break-ins in the township. Anyone who can help police identify the man is asked to contact Upper Saucon police detectives at 610-437-5252 or by email at PDinfo@ustpd.org.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
History's Headlines: Perkasie's pride, the Menlo Park merry-go-round
Rick Doll arrived in Perkasie in 1985. Today, he proudly recalls what he learned about Menlo and is anxious to share it with others.Read More »
- St. Luke's residency expansion aims to prevent predicted doctor shortage in Lehigh Valley
- Federal government may relax 11-hour rule for tractor-trailer drivers
- Volunteers concerned over high grass, weeds in Allentown cemetery
- Slate Belt Regional Police searching for suspects in church burglary
- Diocese of Allentown to reduce office work force by 24 percent, take other cost-cutting measures
- Upper Saucon police seeking person of interest in theft investigation
Latest From The Newsroom
- Drowning at Blue Marsh Lake sparks push for life vest use
- St. Luke's residency expansion aims to prevent predicted doctor shortage in Lehigh Valley
- Driver charged in connection with double fatal Berks County wreck
- Federal government may relax 11-hour rule for tractor-trailer drivers
- Updated Fishermen catch a 5-foot shark off Long Beach Island
- Volunteers concerned over high grass, weeds in Allentown cemetery
- Updated Harmful algae bloom growing in the water of Lake Hopatcong
- Updated New owners take over Reading Eagle, WEEU
- Updated Positive Parenting: Grocery lessons for kids
- Updated History's Headlines: Perkasie's pride, the Menlo Park merry-go-round