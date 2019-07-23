Lehigh Valley

Upper Saucon residents voice concerns to supervisors over unfinished roads

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Just under a dozen residents from Blue Ridge West Estates approached the Upper Saucon Township Board of Supervisors on Monday demanding the township step up its efforts to ensure the developer finish paving the roads within their community, which have remained unfinished for the past 15 years.

Upper Saucon Township Manager Tom Beil said nothing would please him more than for developer Lennar of Miami, Florida, to finish paving the roads of Blue Ridge West and turn ownership of the streets over to the township. He said that process is normally finished within 3-7 years by home developers.

"The actions of Lennar are very difficult to explain," the township manager remarked.

Upper Saucon currently possesses a $1.2 million letter of credit as a security deposit from the developer, which the municipality can tap to pay for repaving the roads itself. However, Beil said township crews are fully booked for roadwork projects.

"We are not going to continue to live like this anymore. We're going to get into litigation here," Len Martin of Majestic Drive said.

However, spokesperson for the residents Jim Zellner questioned why should he and his neighbors be burdened having to secure hiring legal representation let alone paying for it.

"Why do we pay taxes?" he asked.

He said the roads are so unsafe drivers have to navigate their vehicles in a serpentine fashion to avoid four-foot wide potholes, and manhole edgings so high off of the road they blow out tires and dislodge car bumpers.

Zellner said following a snowfall, the developer plows only a one-lane road. Residents are forced to walk half of a mile in knee-deep snow to get a rides to work.

He noted Skyview Drive and Saucon Ridge Road are exceptionally bad and have experienced what he called "cheap fixes" by Lennar that didn't last long.

Beil agreed to arrange for weekly updates for the residents as part of turning up the heat on Lennar before residents file lawsuits and the township performs the repairs itself.

Supervisor Stephen Wagner said the developer is in default because not only are the roads to date still unfinished, but also because they have failed to file timely extension requests on their line of credit with the township.

"Let's get aggressive on this and not beat around the bush," he said.

In other business, the supervisors agreed to hire attorney Robert Gundlach, Jr. to serve as a special solicitor. He will represent Upper Saucon's administration in upholding the township's zoning ordinance as it applies to a rezoning request filed by Kay Builders to build a warehouse off of Route 309 north near the intersection with Center Valley Parkway.

