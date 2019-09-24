Upper Saucon to develop commercial fire inspection program

Firefighters respond to a brush fire in Upper Saucon Township in March, 2019.

Firefighters respond to a brush fire in Upper Saucon Township in March, 2019.

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The Upper Saucon Township Board of Supervisors moved forward Monday with implementing a commercial fire inspection program for increased safety and security at local commercial establishments. The board also voted to observe the International Fire Code of 2018.

The supervisors approved hiring the engineering firm of Barry Isett & Associates of Allentown to aid in the development. The company will also assist with the township's implementation and adoption of last year's International Fire Code, including the drafting of an associated functional fire code ordinance for the board's approval.

Upper Saucon will pay Isett $2,600 for formulating and executing the ordinance. The township will be billed at an assessed rate of $130.00 per hour for any additional services. Isett's code services department head, Matt Walter, will spearhead the project.

Walter is a former fire marshal, fire chief and a certified code professional. He is a multi-level fire inspector and plans examiner, and will represent Isett as an independent contractor.

He will attend township meetings, prepare the commercial fire code ordinance, present the ordinance to the supervisors and make any needed revisions.

The project's goals is to review safety measures, fire equipment, and address any associated concerns from businesses.

The total cost of the project to the township will be between $5,000 and $8,000. An additional $30,000 will be allocated in the township budget to pay a commercial fire inspector, who will be hired and begin working sometime next year.

According to Township Manager Tom Beil, Walter also launched the fire inspection program in Phoenixville.

Upper Saucon Fire Chief Chuck Castetter said the new ordinance outlining the new inspection requirements for businesses are sorely needed in the township.

He said he not only witnesses numerous fire code violations in public arenas, sometimes requiring immediate correction, but also frequently receives questions on code requirements.

He added there is a genuine interest among business owners to maintain safe conditions and undertake fire preventative measures.

A letter will be sent to all commercial property owners regarding the new fire code ordinance and the inspection process.