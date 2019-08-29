U.S. Army helicopters will be around LVIA Thursday, but no reason to be concerned
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - If you happen to see a large number of military helicopters buzzing our area Thursday, there's no reason to be concerned.
More than 20 U.S. Army helicopters from Fort Drum in New York are expected to be in and around Lehigh Valley International Airport between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
It is only a training exercise, but it could be a great opportunity to look to the sky and see Apache, Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters.
