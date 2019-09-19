Lehigh Valley

Vehicle crashes over embankment in Lower Macungie Township

By:

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 10:27 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:27 PM EDT

Vehicle crashes over embankment in Lower Macungie Township

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A vehicle crashed over an embankment and onto the Turnpike in Lehigh County Wednesday night.

The car came off East Texas Road in Lower Macungie Township and ended up alongside the Northeast Extension.

It happened around 6 p.m..

No injuries were reported. Traffic was slowed on the turnpike while the vehicle was towed.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

03:05 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 10°
  • 83%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Police: Couple in stolen truck siphoned gas from rentals
MGN

Police: Couple in stolen truck siphoned gas from rentals

State police might handle overnight coverage in Fountain Hill

State police might handle overnight coverage in Fountain Hill

Potential downtown development causes tension in Bethlehem
69 News

Potential downtown development causes tension in Bethlehem

Bangor School District approves improvements to old athletic field

Bangor School District approves improvements to old athletic field

Northampton Community College getting national attention for efforts to go green

Northampton Community College getting national attention for efforts to go green

Local musician suffered from enlarged prostate, until one procedure changed his life

Local musician suffered from enlarged prostate, until one procedure changed his life

Parking in downtown Allentown around PPL Center to be free after 5 p.m. on weekdays

Parking in downtown Allentown around PPL Center to be free after 5 p.m. on weekdays

Bethlehem man charged in sexual assaults of teenage girl
MGN

Bethlehem man charged in sexual assaults of teenage girl

Police: Man tried to force his way into home to collect debt

Police: Man tried to force his way into home to collect debt

Prosecutors say Northampton County man dropped explosive devices from drone

Prosecutors say Northampton County man dropped explosive devices from drone

Allentown residents can now get look at the city's development plans

Allentown residents can now get look at the city's development plans

Police: Woman in NYC made fake 911 call, sends officers to address in Bethlehem
69 News

Police: Woman in NYC made fake 911 call, sends officers to address in Bethlehem

Lehigh University student arrested with loaded handgun charged with aggravated assault

Lehigh University student arrested with loaded handgun charged with aggravated assault

Ground-breaking held for Mane 'n Tail expansion in Forks Township

Ground-breaking held for Mane 'n Tail expansion in Forks Township

Police seek suspects in 2 armed robberies in Allentown

Police seek suspects in 2 armed robberies in Allentown

Police: Man hit infant with baby bottle, caused skull fractures

Police: Man hit infant with baby bottle, caused skull fractures

Dump truck driver cited in crash that closed I-78 West
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Dump truck driver cited in crash that closed I-78 West

Traffic study stalls proposed South Whitehall development
69 News

Traffic study stalls proposed South Whitehall development

Bethlehem Township commissioners review plans for school projects
69 News

Bethlehem Township commissioners review plans for school projects

Pedestrian struck after crash in Fountain Hill

Pedestrian struck after crash in Fountain Hill

Lehigh University: Investigation finds no evidence of misconduct by university doctor with students

Lehigh University: Investigation finds no evidence of misconduct by university doctor with students

Phantoms sign Swavely

Phantoms sign Swavely

Teen charged after allegedly driving with sister on the hood
FreeImages.com/foxumon﻿

Teen charged after allegedly driving with sister on the hood

Worker at Northampton County cement plant lost part of leg in accident

Worker at Northampton County cement plant lost part of leg in accident

Police: Woman runs man down, pulls U-turn to try again
69 News

Police: Woman runs man down, pulls U-turn to try again

Allentown man charged in alleged break-in and baseball bat attack
MGN

Allentown man charged in alleged break-in and baseball bat attack

3 suspects force open door of residence, steal items in armed robbery, police say
Thinkstock

3 suspects force open door of residence, steal items in armed robbery, police say

Lehigh University student with loaded handgun and knife taken into custody, bulletin says

Lehigh University student with loaded handgun and knife taken into custody, bulletin says

Police: Man shot, killed wife during argument in Palmer home

Police: Man shot, killed wife during argument in Palmer home

Man tried to lure woman into alley in Easton, police say

Man tried to lure woman into alley in Easton, police say

Keurig Dr. Pepper to take over former Kraft Heinz site in Upper Macungie

Keurig Dr. Pepper to take over former Kraft Heinz site in Upper Macungie

Allentown firefighter, family host Alex's Lemonade Stand

Allentown firefighter, family host Alex's Lemonade Stand

Leithsville Car Show held in Hellertown

Leithsville Car Show held in Hellertown

The beat goes on at Lehigh Valley Heart Walk

The beat goes on at Lehigh Valley Heart Walk

Annual Lehigh Valley Heart walk turns into amazing adventure

Annual Lehigh Valley Heart walk turns into amazing adventure

A record setting number of walkers rally for a heart healthy cause

A record setting number of walkers rally for a heart healthy cause

Allentown police arrest man allegedly in possession of stolen gun

Allentown police arrest man allegedly in possession of stolen gun

Injuries reported in 6-vehicle crash on Pa. Turnpike

Injuries reported in 6-vehicle crash on Pa. Turnpike

New Jersey man arrested in Lehigh County with potentially deadly drugs
MGN

New Jersey man arrested in Lehigh County with potentially deadly drugs

Missing Allentown boy with autism found by his former teacher

Missing Allentown boy with autism found by his former teacher

History's Headlines: Skyjack of 1972

History's Headlines: Skyjack of 1972

Police: Eagle statue on Allentown monument leaning downward, but is tied down securely

Police: Eagle statue on Allentown monument leaning downward, but is tied down securely

Health officials growing concerned about vaping as hospitals see more patients with lung conditions

Health officials growing concerned about vaping as hospitals see more patients with lung conditions

Expert explains where Friday the 13 superstition may come from

Expert explains where Friday the 13 superstition may come from

Easton homeless shelter expanding, will designate some beds for homeless female veterans

Easton homeless shelter expanding, will designate some beds for homeless female veterans

People in Lehigh Valley do their part to squish spotted lanternflies

People in Lehigh Valley do their part to squish spotted lanternflies

Police say violent home invasion in Bangor was targeted

Police say violent home invasion in Bangor was targeted

State police make bust after source arranges 4-pound meth buy

State police make bust after source arranges 4-pound meth buy

Woman pleads guilty in DUI crash that injures two
Jason Morrison/FreeImages.com

Woman pleads guilty in DUI crash that injures two

Man taken to hospital for leg injury after accident at cement plant

Man taken to hospital for leg injury after accident at cement plant