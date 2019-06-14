Lehigh Valley

Venmo a no-go for alleged prostitute, customer beaten and robbed

Police allege victim's car, wallet, iPhone stolen

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 04:14 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 04:14 PM EDT

U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - When a john tried to pay for an alleged prostitute's services through Venmo, trouble was afoot when he found out she was on PayPal.

Authorities in Lehigh County said the evening ended with a beating and a robbery.

Upper Saucon Township police charged Janqunela D. Allen, 34, and Ashley Etienne, 28, with conspiracy, assault and related charges in connection with an alleged robbery early Thursday morning at the Knights Inn off Route 309. District Judge Michael D'Amore arraigned the pair Thursday night, setting bail for each at $75,000.

Township police report they were dispatched to the hotel shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday to investigate an assault report. The victim told officers that he was assaulted by a woman he knew only as "Juicy" and an unknown man, according to court records. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities observed cuts, scratches, scrapes, bruises and lumps on the victim's head that he claimed were a result of the attack.

During an interview with police after his release from the hospital, the victim told investigators that he arranged through text messages to have sex with the woman later identified as Allen. After services were rendered, the victim said he tried to pay her using the online payment service, Venmo, but learned she was on PayPal, according to records.

The victim said he was having technical issues with his mobile device, so he and Allen visited the hotel lobby in search of an ATM. They returned to the hotel room following an unsuccessful search.

That's when the man later identified as Etienne showed up at the hotel room and allegedly began assaulting the victim with Allen, according to records. Etienne allegedly continued assaulting the victim, while Allen grabbed his car keys.

She pulled his car around to the room at which point Etienne allegedly left with the victim's wallet and his iPhone XS.

Police said they later found Allen, who allegedly admitted to the beating and theft. Police also located Etienne, who tried to argue that he was defending himself during a fight with the victim.

But police said he showed no injuries, which stood in "stark contrast" to the victim.

Court records list the same East Lexington Street address in Allentown for both defendants but do not specify the nature of their relationship, business or otherwise.

Police charged the pair with four counts of conspiracy and single counts of robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and simple assault. Court records make no reference to prostitution charges against Allen or Etienne.

Neither Allen, nor Etienne posted bail and were sent to Lehigh County Jail to await preliminary hearings scheduled for June 21.

