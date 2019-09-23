Victim tells Allentown police she was cut by a tomahawk
Authorities said she suffered a lacerated liver
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown woman is facing assault charges after allegedly slicing a friend with what the victim described as a tomahawk.
Allentown police were dispatched to St. Luke's Hospital Allentown on Sunday for a report of a stabbing victim. Authorities report that the victim was taken to the emergency room by two friends, who dropped her at the waiting room and left. She was later taken to the trauma center at St. Luke's University Hospital in Fountain Hill.
The victim suffered from a 2-inch cut on the right side of her chest along with a lacerated liver that was causing blood to pool internally, according to court records.
The victim told police that she was at Carol Lofland's Dixon Street apartment about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, when she and a woman at the party began arguing, according to records. The argument turned physical and Lofland, who the victim described to police as her friend, hit her with a "Native American scalpel."
Police said they arrested Lofland at her apartment.
District Judge Michael Faulkner arraigned the 56-year-old Sunday morning on single counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment. Lofland failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 30.
