Violent summer in Allentown has leaders focusing on beefing up neighborhood watch groups
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A violent summer in Allentown has leaders rethinking ways to keep the city safe.
More than two dozen people have been shot since June and that has city officials and community groups focusing on beefing up neighborhood watch groups.
That's why Allentown's Community and Economic Development Committee held a special meeting Thursday night, to discuss ways the city can better support community groups.
"We've had about five to ten groups over the last few years that have actually folded and that's a big problem in the city," said Allentown City Councilman Courtney Robinson.
Robinson says having strong groups like neighborhood watches throughout the city can help stop the violence.
"A lot of people don't report crimes because they're afraid of retaliation but when you have an active neighborhood group and a whole organization of people that will stand with you it's no longer feeling like you're alone in this, you have your neighbors to work with you."
The committee also discussed ways to incorporate social media into community groups in an effort to get more people involved.
"It's important for everyone to know all about what's going on in the city, get to know their neighbors, the police officers," said Bonnie Wachter from Allentown.
Wachter is the president of the 8th Ward Neighborhood Group and says she'd like to see more groups formed, while strengthening the existing ones.
"Getting all the groups together and having a summit where we can all get together and say hey this is what we need to do to get new groups growing," said Wachter.
Councilman Robinson says the goal is to hold more meetings like the neighborhood summit. The next one is planned for late September.
