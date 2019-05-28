Viral video captures four William Allen High School students helping elderly man
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - While adults deal with budget woes in the Allentown School District, some William Allen High School students are hoping a good deed changes opinions about them and their classmates.
A gesture of goodwill was caught on video and now it's going viral.
Four William Allen high school students were helping an elderly man down Hamilton Street in Allentown last Friday.
The students say that's after a stranger asked them to help.
"A lady comes to us and she is like 'can you watch that man over there,' and we see the man in a distance," Makayla Ward of Allentown said.
"We saw him walking at a steady pace for a second and then he looked like he was staggering a little bit. He was holding on to things," Jose Cerda said.
"We went up to him, asked him did he need help. He said yeah," Lashante Smith said.
A passerby started recording video.
The students say they eventually had to sit the man down and wait for an ambulance to come.
They also didn't expect the video of them helping another person to be viewed hundreds of times on Facebook.
"I don't think this was going to be such a big deal, we just did what anyone should do," Cerda said.
It is a big deal because school administrators say it shows the change in the Allen community.
"It makes me proud, it makes the community proud. That's the way to lift people up, that's what we are all about," said William Allen High School Principal Shannon Mayfield.
The students hope this will start to change the way people look at their classmates.
"There's actually good kids at Allen that you actually can depend on," Ward said.
They still don't know who the man is, even though he called them. They hope it's the same anyone would do for another person in need.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Easton Area School Board approves budget with 1.9 percent tax increase
The Easton Area School Board unanimously approved its final general fund budget for the 2019-2020 school year, which includes a 64.28 mill real estate tax rate, at its Tuesday meeting.Read More »
- Two more rounds of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, some could be strong or severe
- More questions than answers on Allen Township infiltration issues
- Palmer Township to expand hours at Berks Street yard-waste center
- PennDOT to replace three bridges on Route 248 in Northampton County
- Viral video captures four William Allen High School students helping elderly man
- Allentown School Board considering a more than 3% tax hike
Latest From The Newsroom
- Tornado confirmed in Berks, damage to homes reported
- Shelters being set up after storm causes heavy damage in Caernarvon Township
- Two more rounds of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, some could be strong or severe
- Students in Quakertown elementary school not immunized for chicken pox cannot return to school
- PHOTOS: Extensive storm damage, hail in Berks
- Viral video captures four William Allen High School students helping elderly man
- Jury rules against Bucks County in class-action lawsuit involving former inmates in county prison
- ALDI hearing to be rescheduled by Spring Township
- Easton Area School Board approves budget with 1.9 percent tax increase
- Residents react after hail hits Spring Township