Viral video captures four William Allen High School students helping elderly man

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - While adults deal with budget woes in the Allentown School District, some William Allen High School students are hoping a good deed changes opinions about them and their classmates.

A gesture of goodwill was caught on video and now it's going viral.

Four William Allen high school students were helping an elderly man down Hamilton Street in Allentown last Friday.

The students say that's after a stranger asked them to help.

"A lady comes to us and she is like 'can you watch that man over there,' and we see the man in a distance," Makayla Ward of Allentown said.

"We saw him walking at a steady pace for a second and then he looked like he was staggering a little bit. He was holding on to things," Jose Cerda said.

"We went up to him, asked him did he need help. He said yeah," Lashante Smith said.

A passerby started recording video.

The students say they eventually had to sit the man down and wait for an ambulance to come.

They also didn't expect the video of them helping another person to be viewed hundreds of times on Facebook.

"I don't think this was going to be such a big deal, we just did what anyone should do," Cerda said.

It is a big deal because school administrators say it shows the change in the Allen community.

"It makes me proud, it makes the community proud. That's the way to lift people up, that's what we are all about," said William Allen High School Principal Shannon Mayfield.

The students hope this will start to change the way people look at their classmates.

"There's actually good kids at Allen that you actually can depend on," Ward said.

They still don't know who the man is, even though he called them. They hope it's the same anyone would do for another person in need.