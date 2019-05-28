Lehigh Valley

Viral video captures four William Allen High School students helping elderly man

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 06:59 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 06:59 PM EDT

Viral video captures four William Allen High School students helping elderly man

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - While adults deal with budget woes in the Allentown School District, some William Allen High School students are hoping a good deed changes opinions about them and their classmates.

A gesture of goodwill was caught on video and now it's going viral.

Four William Allen high school students were helping an elderly man down Hamilton Street in Allentown last Friday.

The students say that's after a stranger asked them to help.

"A lady comes to us and she is like 'can you watch that man over there,' and we see the man in a distance," Makayla Ward of Allentown said.

"We saw him walking at a steady pace for a second and then he looked like he was staggering a little bit. He was holding on to things," Jose Cerda said.

"We went up to him, asked him did he need help. He said yeah," Lashante Smith said.

A passerby started recording video.

The students say they eventually had to sit the man down and wait for an ambulance to come.

They also didn't expect the video of them helping another person to be viewed hundreds of times on Facebook.

"I don't think this was going to be such a big deal, we just did what anyone should do," Cerda said.

It is a big deal because school administrators say it shows the change in the Allen community.

"It makes me proud, it makes the community proud. That's the way to lift people up, that's what we are all about," said William Allen High School Principal Shannon Mayfield.

The students hope this will start to change the way people look at their classmates.

"There's actually good kids at Allen that you actually can depend on," Ward said.

They still don't know who the man is, even though he called them. They hope it's the same anyone would do for another person in need.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

03:50 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 20°
  • 84%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Bob Hope impersonator, other performers entertain at Pennsylvania Music and Arts Celebration

Bob Hope impersonator, other performers entertain at Pennsylvania Music and Arts Celebration

Northampton County man pays tribute to fallen service members by playing Taps at 5 cemeteries

Northampton County man pays tribute to fallen service members by playing Taps at 5 cemeteries

History's Headlines: First Flight

History's Headlines: First Flight

War Monument Park additions completed in time for Memorial Day in West Easton

War Monument Park additions completed in time for Memorial Day in West Easton

Moment of silence, roll call of deceased veterans' names highlight Bangor Memorial Day Parade

Moment of silence, roll call of deceased veterans' names highlight Bangor Memorial Day Parade

Easton and Phillipsburg hold joint ceremony to remember the fallen on Memorial Day

Easton and Phillipsburg hold joint ceremony to remember the fallen on Memorial Day

Emmaus ceremony pays tribute to fallen soldiers

Emmaus ceremony pays tribute to fallen soldiers

21-gun salutes, playing of taps mark Memorial Day events in the area Monday

21-gun salutes, playing of taps mark Memorial Day events in the area Monday

5 injured after car crashes into pole, hits home in Allentown

5 injured after car crashes into pole, hits home in Allentown

Honoring fallen veterans in Bethlehem

Honoring fallen veterans in Bethlehem

Lehigh County coroner seeking next of kin for Bethlehem man

Lehigh County coroner seeking next of kin for Bethlehem man

Easton police allege parolee beats, kicks his ex-girlfriend
MGN

Easton police allege parolee beats, kicks his ex-girlfriend

Marking Memorial Day in Williams Township

Marking Memorial Day in Williams Township

IronPigs fall to the Bisons, 6-2.

IronPigs fall to the Bisons, 6-2.

Police arrest Coplay standoff suspect who allegedly pointed rifle at officer

Police arrest Coplay standoff suspect who allegedly pointed rifle at officer

Police called to Coplay residence, standoff occurs
69 News

Police called to Coplay residence, standoff occurs

Lehigh County Coroner seeks info on Allentown man's next of kin

Lehigh County Coroner seeks info on Allentown man's next of kin

CrossFit Gym hosts 'Murph Challenge' to support veterans, families

CrossFit Gym hosts 'Murph Challenge' to support veterans, families

Mural project brightens gateway into Easton

Mural project brightens gateway into Easton

Boat capsizes in Delaware River, emergency crews come to the rescue
69 News

Boat capsizes in Delaware River, emergency crews come to the rescue

Northampton County employees recognized
69 News

Northampton County employees recognized

Louie's Restaurant cooks up holiday meals

Louie's Restaurant cooks up holiday meals

2nd Pro Rodeo coming to Willow Brook Farms

2nd Pro Rodeo coming to Willow Brook Farms

Summer tips to improve inner and outer beauty

Summer tips to improve inner and outer beauty

Annual Mayfair returns to Allentown

Annual Mayfair returns to Allentown

Mayfair returns to Allentown this weekend

Mayfair returns to Allentown this weekend

Max Weinberg dedicates new musical playground

Max Weinberg dedicates new musical playground

PPL donates free books to students for summer reading

PPL donates free books to students for summer reading

Student volunteers at Easton middle school make sure unwanted food doesn't go unused

Student volunteers at Easton middle school make sure unwanted food doesn't go unused

Students learn math behind Dorney Park's coasters

Students learn math behind Dorney Park's coasters

Police arrest student who brought loaded handgun to Allentown middle school

Police arrest student who brought loaded handgun to Allentown middle school

Driver allegedly flees I-78 traffic stop at more than 100 mph
69 News

Driver allegedly flees I-78 traffic stop at more than 100 mph

Public will get chance to comment on suggested improvements for Bethlehem's Christmas decor

Public will get chance to comment on suggested improvements for Bethlehem's Christmas decor

Accused dealer leaves cocaine within kids' reach, police allege
69 News

Accused dealer leaves cocaine within kids' reach, police allege

Student found with loaded handgun and pocket knife at Harrison-Morton Middle School, police say
69 News

Student found with loaded handgun and pocket knife at Harrison-Morton Middle School, police say

Sunrise Chef: Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine

Sunrise Chef: Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine

Northampton Community College holds commencement

Northampton Community College holds commencement

Dressbarn expects to have all stores shut in early 2020
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Dressbarn expects to have all stores shut in early 2020

Celebration honors legacy of Northampton County artist killed in crash

Celebration honors legacy of Northampton County artist killed in crash

Curtain drops on another year of the Freddy Awards

Curtain drops on another year of the Freddy Awards

ASD proposed budget includes 3.5 percent tax increase
69 News

ASD proposed budget includes 3.5 percent tax increase

Photos: Freddy Awards dress rehearsal
Photo: Thomas Kosa

Photos: Freddy Awards dress rehearsal

East Allen Supervisors pursue grant to remove old farmhouse
69 News

East Allen Supervisors pursue grant to remove old farmhouse

State postpones plans to sell, demolish Allentown State Hospital

State postpones plans to sell, demolish Allentown State Hospital

Salisbury hires Lafayette's Meyner Center to recruit new police chief

Salisbury hires Lafayette's Meyner Center to recruit new police chief

Lower Saucon planners approve site plan for renewable gas facility at Bethlehem Landfill
69 News

Lower Saucon planners approve site plan for renewable gas facility at Bethlehem Landfill

Easton looking at other uses for site after plans for Da Vinci Science City fall apart
69 News

Easton looking at other uses for site after plans for Da Vinci Science City fall apart

Bethlehem forms Complete Count Committee for 2020 census

Bethlehem forms Complete Count Committee for 2020 census

'Healthy Hoops' teaches kids about asthma in Allentown

'Healthy Hoops' teaches kids about asthma in Allentown

Neighbors have questions, concerns after Bethlehem explosion

Neighbors have questions, concerns after Bethlehem explosion