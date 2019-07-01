Volunteers concerned over high grass, weeds in Allentown cemetery

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There are three Revolutionary War veterans buried in Fairview Cemetery in Allentown. The cemetery is rich in history. Among the most famous people buried here is General Harry C Trexler.

There are toppled gravestones, weeds covering gravestones and high grass. In May the cemetery was issued a violation from the city for high grass and weeds.

Chris Casey and a group of volunteers come during their off time to pick up where they believe the cemetery's owner is falling short.

"We don't want to assign blame, have a combative relationship, we want to have a working relationship," Casey said.

But he is upset.

David Boyko took over the cemetery in the mid 90s, and he gets the concerns. He says he's doing the best he can.

Boyko says he tried to get donations, to little avail.

Owners before him had clients pay for annual care, not perpetual. These people have since died off or moved away, so he can't recoup the money.

He does have crews mowing and weed-whacking. They're just having trouble keeping up.

Boyko says he welcomes volunteers, noting help has dropped off recently.

He says families are responsible for maintaining gravestones. Sometimes homeowners insurance covers it.

People with concerns did meet with the cemetery's owner last week. There's also a Facebook group called Revive Fairview Cemetery.