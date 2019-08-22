Volunteers, staffers working around the clock to prep Great Allentown Fair

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There's no let-up in sight for volunteers and staffers behind the set-up for the Great Allentown Fair. The grounds are getting prepped for the fair's return next week.

The fair says from here on out there will be at least someone any given moment doing something, as the fair is now just five days away. At peak prep times more than 100 people at a time are working.

Thursday was the first day of madness for the concessions department at the Great Allentown Fair.

About 50 vendors will be at the fair this year, including eight newbies. The new vendors will include an ice cream bar and a pannini stand.

The entire complex is getting a makeover.

"We're pretty much touching every square footage of the fair grounds, from putting parking spots up, to setting up and working with concessions, working with free entertainment coming and setting up," said Jessica Ciecwisz, the fair's marketing manager.

It's round the clock work, and a lot of teamwork.

The fair starts August 27.