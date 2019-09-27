Volunteers tie teal ribbons around trees to raise awareness of ovarian cancer
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Every September main streets across the country have an extra pop of color.
"People come up to us on the street and ask us what we're doing," said Bethlehem native Susyn Timko.
But the teal ribbons Timko and a group of volunteers tie around trees are more than decorative.
"One ribbon one person at a time," said Timko.
The ribbons are also warning flags.
"The Turn the Towns Teal is an organization to raise ovarian cancer awareness," said Timko.
Timko is the Bethlehem organizer of Turn the Towns Teal. Timko lost her mother Marian to ovarian cancer in 2007.
"When she was diagnosed we were just shocked and didn't know any of the symptoms or anything," said Timko.
She's not alone. Many people don't know the symptoms.
"This cancer is called the silent killer," said Dr Bijoy Thomas, Chief of gynecology and oncology at Lehigh Valley Health Network.
"The reason behind that is the symptoms are very vague. So patients might have symptoms like abdominal bloating and digestion, loss of appetite, some pelvic pressure. Frequency of urination symptoms where typically a woman would not go to their provider," said Thomas.
Thomas says one in 70 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer and one in 100 will die because of it.
Because of her family history, Timko is screened once a year.
She says every time she ties a teal ribbon, she thinks of her mother.
"I know that this is what she wanted, we wanted this together," said Timko. "I definitely know she's looking down."
Timko says she is glad she is able to tie the ribbon to educate others and keep more mothers and daughters from feeling this pain.
"She would say thank you and I love you."
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
69News takes home two regional Emmy ® awards
Two 69News staffers were the recipients of 2019 regional Emmy ® awards at a ceremony held in Pittsburgh Saturday evening.Read More »
- Autistic boy, 15, missing from Kidspeace found safe
- Highland Games championship a 'rock' of the Celtic Classic
- Police seeking man who stole register from business
- Man charged with attempted homicide in Allentown headed to trial
- Celtic Classic festival to feature international bagpipe competition in Bethlehem
- Volunteers tie teal ribbons around trees to raise awareness of ovarian cancer
Latest From The Newsroom
- 3 hurt in Pennsylvania helicopter crash at fair
- Fire breaks out at Chester County Church
- 69News takes home two regional Emmy ® awards
- Sunny and warm Sunday before clouds roll in late and limit temperatures by Monday
- Free Fall opens new community center
- Updated Sly Fox Brewing Company holds annual Can Jam Music Festival
- Kutztown University celebrates folk culture at German Cultural Heritage Center
- Aidan's Avengers Superhero 5K benefits children with pediatric brain cancer research
- Volunteers spruce of Phillipsburg parks
- Fire crews respond to apartment fire in Carbon County