Volunteers tie teal ribbons around trees to raise awareness of ovarian cancer

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Every September main streets across the country have an extra pop of color.

"People come up to us on the street and ask us what we're doing," said Bethlehem native Susyn Timko.

But the teal ribbons Timko and a group of volunteers tie around trees are more than decorative.

"One ribbon one person at a time," said Timko.

The ribbons are also warning flags.

"The Turn the Towns Teal is an organization to raise ovarian cancer awareness," said Timko.

Timko is the Bethlehem organizer of Turn the Towns Teal. Timko lost her mother Marian to ovarian cancer in 2007.

"When she was diagnosed we were just shocked and didn't know any of the symptoms or anything," said Timko.

She's not alone. Many people don't know the symptoms.

"This cancer is called the silent killer," said Dr Bijoy Thomas, Chief of gynecology and oncology at Lehigh Valley Health Network.

"The reason behind that is the symptoms are very vague. So patients might have symptoms like abdominal bloating and digestion, loss of appetite, some pelvic pressure. Frequency of urination symptoms where typically a woman would not go to their provider," said Thomas.

Thomas says one in 70 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer and one in 100 will die because of it.

Because of her family history, Timko is screened once a year.

She says every time she ties a teal ribbon, she thinks of her mother.

"I know that this is what she wanted, we wanted this together," said Timko. "I definitely know she's looking down."

Timko says she is glad she is able to tie the ribbon to educate others and keep more mothers and daughters from feeling this pain.

"She would say thank you and I love you."