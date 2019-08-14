Waffle Mamas offer waffles as you've never seen before
The Waffle Mamas are cooking up something special in the kitchen!
Laura Borucki and Jess Reynolds took five years to meticulously craft their plan for a waffle food truck.
When they finally rolled it out last year, they had a menu that boasted waffles like you've never seen them before: carrot cake waffle sticks, fried chicken on sweet potato biscuit waffles, waffle mozzarella sticks and much, much more. You can sample their sensational delights when they head to The Great Allentown Fair later this month. In the meantime, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
