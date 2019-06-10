Walk to End Epilepsy held in Upper Saucon
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Hundreds gathered Sunday at the Upper Saucon Township Community Park for the "Walk to End Epilepsy."
The inaugural walk was organized by the Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern Pennsylvania.
The event raised money for the foundation and awareness about epilepsy.
Organizers say epilepsy is a common disorder. One in 26 people develop the condition.
