Wanted woman allegedly assaults arresting officer

MGN

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem woman wanted on drug charges in Allentown landed in prison last weekend after allegedly assaulting a Bethlehem police officer.

Bethlehem police charged Mia M. Velez, of Hayes Street, with aggravated assault, false identification to police and resisting arrest. It’s not clear from court records when Velez was arrested on those charges, but she was arraigned Tuesday morning by District Judge Patricia Broscius, who set bail at $20,000.

The 25-year-old is also awaiting an arraignment on drug possession charges in Lehigh County.

Bethlehem police report they were dispatched to the 400 block of Wyandotte Street about 3:30 a.m. May 11 for a domestic incident. Police said Velez was injured during the altercation and provided police with two fake names, according to court records.

One of the names came back to a real person in Bethlehem and looked like Velez, according to records. She was released.

Authorities later discovered she provided police with a false identification and had an outstanding arrest warrant. Police found Velez in the 600 block of Hayes Street, telling her she was under arrest on the outstanding warrant. It’s not clear from court records when police found Velez again.

As they tried to handcuff her, Velez allegedly began flailing her arms and legs and kneed one of the officers in the groin.

As for the charges in Lehigh County, Allentown police in October 2018 were dispatched to the Wawa at 911 Union Blvd. for a report of two women and a man dealing drugs in the parking lot. Detectives spotted a man, Velez and another woman in a car.

Authorities said they searched the car and found a purse with 58 baggies of heroin and three baggies of crack. They also reported finding Velez’s license, the other woman’s passport and a backpack containing meth, a vial of crack and three crack pipes.

The other woman allegedly admitted that the backpack was hers, and Velez copped to owning the purse.

In Northampton County, Velez remains in county jail awaiting a June 7 preliminary hearing. In Lehigh County, she is awaiting arraignment on two counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Her co-defendant in April was accepted into a first-time offenders program that allows a defendant’s record to be expunged, if the person successfully completes the program.