Washington Township woman receives Patriot Day Award for her nonstop volunteering efforts
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A woman from Washington Township was finally recognized by ArtsQuest Monday night for her nonstop volunteering efforts weeks after she was supposed to be. However, the reason for the delay is part of why she is so deserving of the award in the first place.
Lauren Ganser's friends say she is always up for a challenge. They even nicknamed her "Been There Done That Ganser" or "Lulu Lauren Saving The World."
"People need help and if I'm able to give up my time I have some abilities and some life experience that I can think I can share with some people and be very helpful," says Ganser.
Lauren has been more than helpful. When she is not working in the behavorial health department at Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit 21, Ganser has volunteered for ArtsQuest during Christkindlmarkt and Musikfest the last three years.
She also works with the American Red Cross, serves a Eucharistic Minister and a puppy raiser for the Seeing Eye Dog program.
"What she does in her daily life, what she does in supporting other organizations certainly something that I look up to and aspire to," said ArtsQuest President and CEO Kassie Hilgert.
Hilgert is so fond of Ganser's efforts she wanted to present Lauren with this year's ArtsQuest Patriot Day Award during a ceremony on September 11 but Lauren was not around.
"I couldn't tell a better story than why we couldn't do this on 9/11," said Hilgert.
Once again, Lauren was off helping someone, this time flying to North Carolina with the Red Cross to help residents during Hurricane Dorian. She packed for two weeks but only ended up spending five days.
"I felt that I had accomplished what I had set out to do and that I was able to in times of dire need offer these people some relief and some comfort," said Ganser.
Which brings us to Monday night's ceremony at SteelStacks when she was finally honored with the 2019 Patriot Day Award. It may have been a few days past the initial date but with friends and family watching it was the perfect time for a selfless person like "Been There Done That Ganser."
"I am truly honored and humbled by it," said Ganser.
