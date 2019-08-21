Watching for strong storms as temperatures stay very warm, humidity stays high

TODAY: Clouds and sunny breaks, warm and humid with a strong thunderstorm or two, mainly in the afternoon. High: 89

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with a shower or gusty thunderstorm around this evening. Low: 70

THURSDAY: Hot and humid with a mix of clouds along with a PM shower or thunderstorm. High: 90, Low: 64

Heat advisory for the Interstate 95 corridor through this evening

It's official. Wednesday was the third straight day above 90 degrees for most of the area, making our current bout of heat and humidity an official heat wave. In the Lehigh Valley, it's the fourth heat wave of the summer. In Berks County, it's the third. And in the Delaware Valley, it's the fifth stretch of three or more days in a row of 90-degree heat this year.

While August has been consistently warm and humid, it hasn't been as oppressively hot as July. Case in point, this is the first heat wave so far this month and likely the last for a while with relief set to arrive later this week. But before the cooler and comfier air arrives there are two sticky days we will have to sweat through, and one opportunity for some gusty thunderstorms and potential severe weather as a cold front approaches.

Tuesday night was mostly dry and quiet in a lot of locations. We did see some very isolated shower activity with a few rumbles of thunder move across the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey overnight courtesy of a warm front lifting from southwest to northeast through the region, tapping into a moist atmosphere. With partly to mostly cloudy skies otherwise overnight and the moist air, low temperatures only dropped into the low and mid 70s in many spots. We also saw some very isolated and patchy fog develop, mainly in sheltered valleys and those locations that received a bit of rainfall the last 24 hours.

Wednesday will feature fairly cloudy skies with some hazy sunshine breaking through, certainly during the afternoon, as a cold front in the eastern Great Lakes slowly sinks in our direction. Out ahead of this front, there's plenty of warmth and humidity that will serve as fuel to fire up some showers and gusty thunderstorms, especially later in the afternoon and evening hours.

There is a slight risk for severe storms for all of eastern Pennsylvania and most of New Jersey, with damaging winds and hail possible in any stronger storms as well as heavy downpours and lightning. Before any storms rumble through later in the day, highs should be around or just shy of 90 degrees across most of the area on Wednesday, with some spots seeing the current heat wave extended another day.

Heat advisories continue for the Delaware Valley, where heat indices to 100 degrees will be most widespread. A shower or heavy thunderstorm may linger into our early evening hours, but by midnight tonight most, if not all, the activity should be done with. We can expect the rest of the night to be dry, just warm and muggy, with partly cloudy skies and low temperatures only dropping to about 70 degrees.

The cold front across the Great Lakes from Wednesday will continue to be in the slow process of sliding southeast through Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Thursday. While the severe thunderstorm threat should be greatly diminished compared to Wednesday, we'll still have heat and humidity lingering which will keep enough fuel around for a few showers or a thunderstorm to fire.

This activity should be more isolated, however, compared to Wednesday and much of the day should be dry. Thursday also looks to be one more day with high temperatures for many around 90 degrees and heat index values well into the 90s.

Cooler and more comfortable air will build into the region Thursday night into Friday as northwest winds usher in a shot of dry and pleasant air from Canada. Thursday night's low temperatures will drop back into the mid 60s and Friday afternoon's high temperatures will only reach the upper 70s. From Friday through the weekend, cool high pressure moving by to our north should be close enough and strong enough to make for mainly dry conditions and partly to mostly sunny skies.

The exception may be well to the south towards the Delmarva and far southern New Jersey where you are still close enough to our earlier cold front for a shower or two to linger Friday into early Saturday. As long as the front isn't finicky and decides to set up farther north, our weekend should be a winning one weather-wise. High temperatures through the weekend will stay in the upper 70s and overnight low temperatures will drop to very refreshing levels in the upper 50s.