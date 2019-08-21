Lehigh Valley

Watching for strong storms as temperatures stay very warm, humidity stays high

Much cooler, more comfy by Friday into the weekend

By:

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 05:45 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 05:45 AM EDT

Watching for strong storms as temperatures stay very warm, humidity stays high

TODAY: Clouds and sunny breaks, warm and humid with a strong thunderstorm or two, mainly in the afternoon. High: 89

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with a shower or gusty thunderstorm around this evening. Low: 70

THURSDAY: Hot and humid with a mix of clouds along with a PM shower or thunderstorm. High: 90, Low: 64

Heat advisory for the Interstate 95 corridor through this evening

 

 

It's official. Wednesday was the third straight day above 90 degrees for most of the area, making our current bout of heat and humidity an official heat wave. In the Lehigh Valley, it's the fourth heat wave of the summer. In Berks County, it's the third. And in the Delaware Valley, it's the fifth stretch of three or more days in a row of 90-degree heat this year.

While August has been consistently warm and humid, it hasn't been as oppressively hot as July. Case in point, this is the first heat wave so far this month and likely the last for a while with relief set to arrive later this week. But before the cooler and comfier air arrives there are two sticky days we will have to sweat through, and one opportunity for some gusty thunderstorms and potential severe weather as a cold front approaches.

Tuesday night was mostly dry and quiet in a lot of locations. We did see some very isolated shower activity with a few rumbles of thunder move across the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey overnight courtesy of a warm front lifting from southwest to northeast through the region, tapping into a moist atmosphere. With partly to mostly cloudy skies otherwise overnight and the moist air, low temperatures only dropped into the low and mid 70s in many spots. We also saw some very isolated and patchy fog develop, mainly in sheltered valleys and those locations that received a bit of rainfall the last 24 hours.

Wednesday will feature fairly cloudy skies with some hazy sunshine breaking through, certainly during the afternoon, as a cold front in the eastern Great Lakes slowly sinks in our direction. Out ahead of this front, there's plenty of warmth and humidity that will serve as fuel to fire up some showers and gusty thunderstorms, especially later in the afternoon and evening hours.

There is a slight risk for severe storms for all of eastern Pennsylvania and most of New Jersey, with damaging winds and hail possible in any stronger storms as well as heavy downpours and lightning. Before any storms rumble through later in the day, highs should be around or just shy of 90 degrees across most of the area on Wednesday, with some spots seeing the current heat wave extended another day.

Heat advisories continue for the Delaware Valley, where heat indices to 100 degrees will be most widespread. A shower or heavy thunderstorm may linger into our early evening hours, but by midnight tonight most, if not all, the activity should be done with. We can expect the rest of the night to be dry, just warm and muggy, with partly cloudy skies and low temperatures only dropping to about 70 degrees.

The cold front across the Great Lakes from Wednesday will continue to be in the slow process of sliding southeast through Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Thursday. While the severe thunderstorm threat should be greatly diminished compared to Wednesday, we'll still have heat and humidity lingering which will keep enough fuel around for a few showers or a thunderstorm to fire.

This activity should be more isolated, however, compared to Wednesday and much of the day should be dry. Thursday also looks to be one more day with high temperatures for many around 90 degrees and heat index values well into the 90s.

Cooler and more comfortable air will build into the region Thursday night into Friday as northwest winds usher in a shot of dry and pleasant air from Canada. Thursday night's low temperatures will drop back into the mid 60s and Friday afternoon's high temperatures will only reach the upper 70s. From Friday through the weekend, cool high pressure moving by to our north should be close enough and strong enough to make for mainly dry conditions and partly to mostly sunny skies.

The exception may be well to the south towards the Delmarva and far southern New Jersey where you are still close enough to our earlier cold front for a shower or two to linger Friday into early Saturday. As long as the front isn't finicky and decides to set up farther north, our weekend should be a winning one weather-wise. High temperatures through the weekend will stay in the upper 70s and overnight low temperatures will drop to very refreshing levels in the upper 50s.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

07:27 AM

  • S 5 mph
  • 24°
  • 76%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Criminal homicide charge held for court in 'one-punch homicide' case

Criminal homicide charge held for court in 'one-punch homicide' case

Allentown-area skydiving team flying high as they head to wingsuit flying competition

Allentown-area skydiving team flying high as they head to wingsuit flying competition

IronPugs take the field at Coca-Cola Park Monday

IronPugs take the field at Coca-Cola Park Monday

Police: Woman leaves 3 kids in car and hits the casino floor
69 News

Police: Woman leaves 3 kids in car and hits the casino floor

Police: Victim runs to neighbor for help, dragged back into house
Rich Rolen

Police: Victim runs to neighbor for help, dragged back into house

Allentown Diocese set to open recovery high school

Allentown Diocese set to open recovery high school

Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to PPL Center
Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to PPL Center

Police allege man slashes at good Samaritan helping neighbor

Police allege man slashes at good Samaritan helping neighbor

Police: Man pepper-sprayed after violating protection order
MGN

Police: Man pepper-sprayed after violating protection order

Foodies taste test pierogies ahead of SteelStacks' PierogiFest

Foodies taste test pierogies ahead of SteelStacks' PierogiFest

Overnight lane closures set on I-78 for Route 309 bridge repair
Brian Cobel

Overnight lane closures set on I-78 for Route 309 bridge repair

IronPigs release 2020 schedule

IronPigs release 2020 schedule

OraSure sells cryosurgical systems business
Google

OraSure sells cryosurgical systems business

Training challenge tests firefighter fitness

Training challenge tests firefighter fitness

PPL project combines art and energy efficiency

PPL project combines art and energy efficiency

Allentown community members rally against violence

Allentown community members rally against violence

Possible power surge forces evacuations in Catasauqua

Possible power surge forces evacuations in Catasauqua

Pilot in helicopter crash near LVIA on long road to recovery

Pilot in helicopter crash near LVIA on long road to recovery

Shooting incident begins in Allentown, ends in Catasauqua
69 News

Shooting incident begins in Allentown, ends in Catasauqua

'Woofstock' draws animal lovers in celebration of Woodstock's 50th anniversary

'Woofstock' draws animal lovers in celebration of Woodstock's 50th anniversary

Indian heritage celebrated in downtown Allentown

Indian heritage celebrated in downtown Allentown

Fowler Center gives away school supplies ahead of the upcoming school year

Fowler Center gives away school supplies ahead of the upcoming school year

Local high school student looks to beautify I-78 exit

Local high school student looks to beautify I-78 exit

'Lemon-Aiders' host Alex's Lemonade stand

'Lemon-Aiders' host Alex's Lemonade stand

Celebration held at SteelStacks to celebrate 50th anniversary of Woodstock

Celebration held at SteelStacks to celebrate 50th anniversary of Woodstock

'Lose Your Gun' event urges community to turn away from violence

'Lose Your Gun' event urges community to turn away from violence

Caught on Camera: Car ends up on its side in Allentown fish hatchery waterway

Caught on Camera: Car ends up on its side in Allentown fish hatchery waterway

Allentown shooting leaves one man injured

Allentown shooting leaves one man injured

Northampton County parting ways with former voting registration office

Northampton County parting ways with former voting registration office

History's Headlines: Baby moon

History's Headlines: Baby moon

Former Milides building in Easton being razed, turned into parking lot

Former Milides building in Easton being razed, turned into parking lot

Crews spend hours cleaning up liquid mercury after hazmat situation in South Whitehall

Crews spend hours cleaning up liquid mercury after hazmat situation in South Whitehall

Northampton County rolling out new voting machines with touch screens, paper trail backup

Northampton County rolling out new voting machines with touch screens, paper trail backup

Police allege man threatens family with kitchen knife
MGN

Police allege man threatens family with kitchen knife

Wind Creek Bethlehem will have some service interruptions on gaming floor as changes are made

Wind Creek Bethlehem will have some service interruptions on gaming floor as changes are made

Caller allegedly threatens to wipe Lehigh County 'off the face of the earth'
69 News

Caller allegedly threatens to wipe Lehigh County 'off the face of the earth'

Dorney's owner planning 'giga coaster' at theme park in Ohio
Kings Island

Dorney's owner planning 'giga coaster' at theme park in Ohio

Fire heavily damages home in Allentown
Mike Nester

Fire heavily damages home in Allentown

Police arrest man after allegedly threatening ex for hours
MGN

Police arrest man after allegedly threatening ex for hours

Easton police charge four who allegedly swarmed police

Easton police charge four who allegedly swarmed police

The Killers coming to Wind Creek Event Center Sept. 19
Theo Wargo/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Killers coming to Wind Creek Event Center Sept. 19

Renovation plans for King George Inn scratched from planning commission agenda
69 News

Renovation plans for King George Inn scratched from planning commission agenda

Northampton Borough Council signals preference for project

Northampton Borough Council signals preference for project

Lower Macungie grants extension for major project
69 News

Lower Macungie grants extension for major project

South Whitehall approves Jaindl land subdivision
69 News

South Whitehall approves Jaindl land subdivision

People of all faiths in Lehigh Valley gather at vigil in wake of mass shootings

People of all faiths in Lehigh Valley gather at vigil in wake of mass shootings

Northampton County former union workers lose bid for retroactive raise
69 News

Northampton County former union workers lose bid for retroactive raise

Forks Township Supervisors move ahead with new ladder truck for fire department
69 News

Forks Township Supervisors move ahead with new ladder truck for fire department

Doctor cycles across Pa. to raise awareness of hospice care

Doctor cycles across Pa. to raise awareness of hospice care

Rice pudding in a cone, bubble waffle among new foods coming to Allentown Fair

Rice pudding in a cone, bubble waffle among new foods coming to Allentown Fair