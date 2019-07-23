Water main break closes part of Lehigh Street in Whitehall
Some residents without water
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Some residents in Lehigh County are without water Tuesday morning after a water main break in Whitehall.
The pipe broke in the 3600 block of Lehigh Street in the Hokendauqua area, officials said.
Lehigh Street is closed between South Fifth and Sixth streets, township officials said.
Lehigh St in Hokendauqua will be closed between S 5th and 6th Sts. There is a water main break. May be closed for several days.— Whitehall_Township_Police (@Whitehall_PD) July 23, 2019
The water authority is working to stop the leak, but there's no estimate for when water will be restored. The road may be closed for several days, police said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of the Lehigh Valley
69 News viewers shared photos and videos of water rushing down streets and sidewalks.Read More »
- Upper Saucon residents voice concerns to supervisors over unfinished roads
- Development project slated for area in Bethlehem Township where Great Egrets gather
- History's Headlines: A woman of importance
- Boy reported hit by lightning may simply have been rattled by thunderstorm, fell off bike
- Police allege Slatington man fires rifle at women outside his house
- Some in Lehigh Valley's Puerto Rican population demanding resignation of the territory's governor
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Keep the rain gear handy for some showers, t-storms around Tuesday
- Updated Water main break closes part of Lehigh Street in Whitehall
- Updated Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of the Lehigh Valley
- 11-year-old boy shot in face in Reading remains in critical condition
- Woman comes within inches of death again on Route 724 in Cumru Township
- Updated Teaching charity through technology
- Foul play not suspected in massive blaze at home on Lake Wynonah
- Exeter Township residents express concerns over Neversink Road tunnel
- Spring Township gets update on sewer issues
- Upper Saucon residents voice concerns to supervisors over unfinished roads