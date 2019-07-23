Water main break closes part of Lehigh Street in Whitehall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Some residents in Lehigh County are without water Tuesday morning after a water main break in Whitehall.

The pipe broke in the 3600 block of Lehigh Street in the Hokendauqua area, officials said.

Lehigh Street is closed between South Fifth and Sixth streets, township officials said.

The water authority is working to stop the leak, but there's no estimate for when water will be restored. The road may be closed for several days, police said.