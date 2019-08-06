We Banjo 3 brings their excitement to Musikfest
Quartet performs Tuesday night at Liederplatz
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Quartet We Banjo 3 combines music from their native Ireland along with Bluegrass and Americana for their take on Irish and American roots music.
WFMZ's Alex Hogan sat down with the group to talk about touring and their fans ahead of its performance tonight at Musikfest. We Banjo 3 performs 7 p.m. at Liederplatz.
