Website helps teachers get school supplies for students
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two weeks before the school year and Allentown School District 5th grader teacher Katie Segreaves is already preparing.
"Frequently I'm buying folders, I'm buying notebooks, I'm buying pencil cases and tissues and hand sanitizers," she said.
The Union Terrace teacher says she spends $1,000 of her money buying supplies.
"Do you think you're alone in that?" WFMZ's Bo Koltnow asked.
"No. I know some teachers spend well more than I do," she said.
Segreaves says the district does provide basics but it's not enough. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, on average teachers spend nearly $500 of their own money throughout the year on school items.
"We just want what's best for our kids but gets hard in August when our pocketbooks get a little stretched," she said.
Segreaves now looks for help online with DonorsChoose.org. Designed specifically for public education, it allows projects to be posted. Once the funding comes through the items get shipped to the school.
Last year Segreaves got seven extra Chrome books for her students.
"Got my class more one-to-one technology and helped keep their minds on work and constantly engaged in lessons," she said.
Amazons' Clear the List campaign is also paying dividends, as an area teacher's porch is filled with school donations.
Union Terrace Principal Dave Hahn says it's an example of the positive impact of social media.
At least 10 teachers at his school go online for help.
"Are you surprised by the response they get?" Bo asked him.
"I'm not. A lot of people love the kids and want to see them be successful in Allentown," Hahn said.
A lesson in giving and gratitude.
