Weekend scorcher has Easton turning hydrants into sprayers

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 06:24 PM EDT

EASTON, Pa. - Beating the heat is a common goal around the Lehigh Valley this weekend. In Easton, fire hydrants are helping provide some relief.

Mayor Sal Panto approved opening up some of the hydrants for the folks not able to make it to the pool. It's the first time the city has ever used hydrants for this purpose.

The decision to release water from select hydrants didn't come quick. But with high heat forecasted for the weekend, and local pools expected to reach capacity, Panto signed off on it.

"The crew actually made a sprayer for them that will fit on the fire hydrant and spray rather than just come out all at once," Panto said.

Eight hydrants around the city opened, equipped with the spray attachment. To make it safer city crews put up barricades. In preparation the city also flushed the lines ahead of the release.

The hydrants turned sprayers are being embraced by kids looking to cool off.

"Oh my, I think it's a really good idea," said Jessamyn Philhowar.

These are the locations for the open spray hydrants on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.:

-- Wilkesbarre & McKeen
-- Milton & Reynolds
-- Charles & Kleinhans
-- 11th & Butler
-- 12th Street side of Paxinosa School
-- 9th & Jackson
-- 11th & Ferry
-- Porter Street at March School

 

