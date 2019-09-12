Wet weather not helping bring out crisp colors in leaves as fall approaches

The official start to fall is a week and a half away. For many this signifies leaf peeping season.

However, what happens weatherwise in April and May affects colors in September and October.

Thursday's wet weather isn't helping. This time of year, water washing through the leaves will mute colors.

Pennsylvania's sea of green will turn into a patchwork of color as fall foliage is on the horizon.

"With the wet weather we had in the early spring there was a fair amount of leaf disease." said DCNR Forest Manager Tim Dugan.

Dugan says the resulting fungus will have an effect on leaf peepers this year.

"So we won't be looking at real crisp colors but I think we will be in good shape for nice colors this year," he said.

Some trees have been turning since August. Dugan says that's normal.

]He says the best recipe for color is a healthy growing season, a dry end of summer, and cool nights heading into fall.

"It really makes those colors pop in the trees. It's an extra part of the recipe for those fall colors to start coming out," he said.

The fall colors are big business to areas like the Poconos and Jim Thorpe.

Kaci Klotz, owner of Muggles Mug Coffee Shop in Jim Thorpe, says the borough's October Fall Foliage festival is flush full of green for downtown businesses.

"Every weekend just lines and lines of people," she said.

To prepare, Klotz is holding an espresso training class. She adds bright red or dreary brown, it doesn't matter. People still come to Jim Thorpe for the festival that runs each weekend in October.

Dugan adds the leaf changing season is about 6-8 weeks so there should be a good amount of time to enjoy color.

Peak season for the Lehigh Valley is expected to be the third weekend in October.