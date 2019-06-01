WFMZ's Bo Koltnow rappels down Two City Center in Allentown for good cause
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One of our own, here at 69 News, is stepping out of his comfort zone for a good cause.
WFMZ's Bo Koltnow rappelled down the side of Two City Center in Allentown earlier Friday afternoon.
He's one of dozens taking part in the 11-story descent in the second annual "Valley Over the Edge."
The event raises money to help vulnerable people in the community live more independently.
Last year Jaccii Farris and Mark Shanaberger rappelled down Tower 6.
