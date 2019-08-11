WFMZ softball team competes in tournament benefiting Police Athletic League
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The WFMZ Slow Motions softball team was back at it on Saturday.
They were at Percy Ruhe Park for the Allentown Police Department tournament benefiting the Police Athletic League.
The PAL program is an initiative to draw Allentown kids and police officers closer together through sports and other activities.
"In PAL camp, we're reaching kids that are in 5th grade, sometimes even younger, " said PAL Coordinator, Matt Leake, ” And if you can develop that relationship now, then when they become a senior in high school," they're still going to remember you and what you did for them back then."
WFMZ competed against teams representing Allentown's police department, fire department, paramedics and the county sheriff's department.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
WFMZ softball team competes in tournament benefiting Police Athletic League
The WFMZ Slow Motions softball team competed in a tournament on Saturday to help benefit the Police Athletic league for the Allentown Police department.Read More »
- Girls Scouts across Eastern Pa. celebrate National S'more Day
- Child found unresponsive in Easton pool
- Official: 2 fire company members hit by car at church festival in Northampton County
- Annual wrestling tournament raises $100k for cancer research
- Crash on Route 309 brings traffic to a standstill
- History's Headlines: The Jackson Two
Latest From The Newsroom
- Official: 2 fire company members hit by car at church festival in Northampton County
- Child found unresponsive in Easton pool
- Fest Cam Photos: Saturday, August 10th, 2019
- Updated Cosby appeal tests other accusers' testimony in #MeToo era
- Death at Carbon County gun range determined to be suicide
- Smokey Bear turns 75, continues his message to prevent forest fires
- Annual wrestling tournament raises $100k for cancer research
- Updated Ketchup or Vinegar: Crowds flock to French Fry Festival in West Reading
- What's on school menus this fall? Trade mitigation
- WFMZ softball team competes in tournament benefiting Police Athletic League