WFMZ softball team competes in tournament benefiting Police Athletic League

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The WFMZ Slow Motions softball team was back at it on Saturday.

They were at Percy Ruhe Park for the Allentown Police Department tournament benefiting the Police Athletic League.

The PAL program is an initiative to draw Allentown kids and police officers closer together through sports and other activities.

"In PAL camp, we're reaching kids that are in 5th grade, sometimes even younger, " said PAL Coordinator, Matt Leake, ” And if you can develop that relationship now, then when they become a senior in high school," they're still going to remember you and what you did for them back then."

WFMZ competed against teams representing Allentown's police department, fire department, paramedics and the county sheriff's department.



