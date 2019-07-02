Whitehall convenience store seeks liquor license
WHITEHALL, Pa. - The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners will hear a request by a convenience store to obtain a liquor license.
Commissioners forwarded two separate resolutions – one granting approval and one denying approval – during their Monday night workshop meeting for a Top Star, located at 2724 MacArthur Road. The resolutions were forwarded to the legislative body's regular board meeting on July 8.
Three months prior to that date, on April 8, commissioners denied a request from a Sheetz for a liquor license transfer to their 5001 MacArthur Road franchise. One month later, the business filed an appeal in Lehigh County Court. Several residents successfully petitioned commissioners to deny the request on the grounds that it would further deteriorate their quality of life. The residents told the board during the April 8 meeting that the store is already a magnet for noise, loitering and racing cars. Alcohol, they told commissioners, would worsen the situation. Representatives of Sheetz said that is not the case and have stated a desire to be a good neighbor should it receive the license.
Solicitor Sarah Murray indicated Monday night the situation with Top Star is "totally different" from Sheetz.
"There are no residents nearby," she said of the Top Star.
Further, commissioners' decision on Top Star's request – whether approved or denied – should not affect Sheetz's appeal, Murray added.
A liquor license transferred from one municipality to another must receive approval from the legislative body of the proposed host municipality. If a liquor license is transferred within the municipality, board approval is not required.
In other business, commissioners directed Deputy Mayor Jack Meyers to seek requests for proposals for the township's new garbage and recycling contracts.
Meyers said the RFPs should go out in about two weeks, with commissioners expected to vote on the contracts in September. The township's current contract is with Waste Management. The contract, in its fifth and final year, expires Dec. 31.
