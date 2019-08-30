Whitehall man dies after motorcycle crash in South Whitehall

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - State police are investigating after a man died on Thursday evening from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash.

According to a press release from the Lehigh County Coroner's office, 21-year-old Adnan Hazim died from multiple blunt force injuries suffered in a motorcycle and motor vehicle crash. The report says Hazim, who is from Whitehall Township, was riding a motorcycle when he collided with another vehicle around 4:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon near the Route 22 mile marker 318.6 in South Whitehall Township.

According to the release, Hazim was pronounced dead at 5:26 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, and his death is also being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police – Bethlehem Barracks.