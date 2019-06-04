Whitehall passes on deal for Cementon Bridge responsibilities

69 News

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners did not advance a resolution authorizing a sidewalk maintenance agreement with PennDOT for the Cementon Bridge during Monday night's workshop meeting.

The bridge, which is located over the Lehigh River connecting Whitehall and Northampton Borough, has been a source of debate between the state transportation agency and the township for some time.

Construction on the new Cementon Bridge is scheduled to start next year, leaving both entities negotiating over who will be responsible for what. In general, PennDOT will be responsible for the structural component, while Whitehall will be responsible for the cosmetic aspects, according to a statement by Councilman Joseph Marx Jr. on Monday.

The agreement as presented by PennDOT was not viewed favorably by solicitor Sarah Murray.

Previously, the township had deleted certain statements in the agreement, which it then presented to PennDOT. However, after review by PennDOT's legal counsel, the transportation agency returned the documents with the statement intact. In reviewing the document, Murray said she was less than thrilled with many of the sentences in question, but found the vast majority marginally acceptable save for one. The one statement involved Americans with Disability Act sidewalk responsibilities, which would rest solely with township.

In a frank discussion with commissioners, Murray said "we live in sue-happy society" that could easily attract lawsuits when the federal government changed or altered ADA compliances, which "seem to happen almost every day."

Further, Murray said some people view the government as a potential goldmine.

"They think you're a bottomless pit of money," she said, "and you are not."

Mayor Michael Harakal Jr. said the administration did not recommend approval of the agreement. He said the vague statement could create "a problem down the road."

Commissioners agreed with Murray and Harakal. However, as of Monday night, Harakal suggested the board keep the resolution on the regular board meeting agenda, which is scheduled for June 10. With the week, Harakal said the township would contact PennDOT and "take another crack" at working out a deal before next Monday night. If no deal was reached, the resolution would be pulled from the agenda.

Warren Apoligizes

In other news, at the meeting's conclusion, Commissioner Jeffrey Warren issued an apology for recent comments he made concerning military veterans.

Warren said the comments, made at a polling station during the May 21 primary election, were "out of character" for him and "was not what was in my heart." Further, he categorized the utterance as an "impulse statement" that was "stupid."

Warren apologized "to all veterans" for his statement and added he sincerely respected their sacrifice and service to our country. He specifically apologized to Commissioners Philip Ginder and Marx. Ginder is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. Marx served in the Marine Corps. Warren said he had "the utmost respect" for both men and hoped they would forgive him.

"My father did not raise me like this and I have not raised my children like this," Warren said. "Words matter," he added, before concluding by saying he's learned a great deal from the incident.

Warren did not repeat the May 21 statement during Monday night's meeting.

Harakal spoke at the conclusion of Warren's apology. The mayor said he appreciated that Warren took responsibility for his statement. Nevertheless, he characterized Warren's comments as "reprehensible."

"He truly regrets what he did," Harakal said.