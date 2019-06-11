Whitehall Township Commissioners discuss renovations for municipal complex

69 News

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The municipal complex in Whitehall Township will undergo renovations in the year 2020.

Township commissioners discussed updates to a renovation plan for the municipal complex at their Monday night meeting. The plan was presented by members of the township's public works board along with a representative from KCBA Architects.

The presentation included a full outline of expenses, zoning plans and a schedule for meetings and construction regarding the renovations. The plan includes the modification of the outside of the existing buildings and adding a new police station, according to a representative from the architectural firm.

"(The police station) will be two stories because the site is very tight," the architect said. "We're able to work closely with the police department to put administrative functions upstairs and day to day functions down on the first floor."

According to a public works representative, the main concerns about the current state of the complex is that the buildings are hard to navigate as well as the inside of the buildings being disorganized.

"At this point, (the design) will be a lot safer," a public works member said. "We also had a problem with record storage and organization."

The existing township building would be next to the new police station. Both would share a central transaction area where residents could go to pay bills or walk into the police station. The police station would have a private parking lot for vehicles as well as a secure canopy area for parking during inclement weather according to the building plan.

According to the budget, the total cost of the renovations will be $17,853,365.

Cementon Bridge

Commissioners approved a resolution that would allow the mayor to enter into a sidewalk maintenance agreement with PennDOT for the Cementon Bridge.

The board reviewed the agreement once again and felt comfortable with proposed structural changes. PennDOT also agreed to take financial responsibility for any structural changes to the bridge according to the building report.

"(Solicitor) Sarah Murray believes that we have adequate assurance … that we are not going to be stuck holding the bag down the road," Mayor Michael Harakal Jr. said.

Murray previously opposed the agreement presented by PennDOT. The deal was tabled at the last meeting after Murray and Harakal believed some of the statements in the agreement could cause "a problem down the road."

‘Project Lifesaver'

The police department unveiled a new technology that could save lives for those with Alzheimer's, autism and conditions that may cause wandering from home.

Police introduced "Project Lifesaver," a program designed to allow families to keep track of their loved ones that may become lost.

The project includes an ankle bracelet worn by at risk individuals. If they should wander off, families can alert the authorities who then will use an antenna to find the transmitter on the bracelet.

According to the police, the project does not act as a 24-hour tracking device and is only activated when authorities are notified of the disappearance.

Police say that the transmitters are dependent on people calling immediately when they suspect their family member is missing. The range of the transmitter is up to 1.5 miles.

The police department was able to purchase the transmitters through a grant. The device will be free for affected families.