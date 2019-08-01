Whitehall Township to receive $1M grant to help build new police station

69 News

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Whitehall Township, Lehigh County will receive a $1 million grant to help it build a new police station.

The money will help the township in building the 29,000-square-foot police station and sally port adjacent to the municipal building, State Rep. Jeanne McNeill, D-Lehigh, said.

The $5 million project will also include a new lobby, two new elevators to improve accessibility for people with disabilities, and improvements to municipal garages and storage sheds, McNeill said.