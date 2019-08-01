Whitehall Township to receive $1M grant to help build new police station
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Whitehall Township, Lehigh County will receive a $1 million grant to help it build a new police station.
The money will help the township in building the 29,000-square-foot police station and sally port adjacent to the municipal building, State Rep. Jeanne McNeill, D-Lehigh, said.
The $5 million project will also include a new lobby, two new elevators to improve accessibility for people with disabilities, and improvements to municipal garages and storage sheds, McNeill said.
Musikfest kicks off with performance by Earth Wind and Fire
While excited fans packed the stands to hear those iconic sounds, others roamed the SteelStacks sampling food, drinks and enjoying the rich traditions of Musikfest.Read More »
