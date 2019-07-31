Whitehall Township Walmart temporarily evacuated after gas leak

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Lehigh County was temporarily evacuated Tuesday night after a gas leak in the store's lawn and garden area.

The Whitehall Township Fire Department was called around 9:45 p.m. after an employee hit a gas line to a heater, township Fire Chief David Nelson said.

Fire crews shut off the gas in the lawn and garden area and ventilated it for about 15 minutes, Nelson said.

No gas got into the main store. Customers were evacuated from the main store for about 10 minutes until the fire department determined there were no issues there, Nelson said. Customers were then let back in.

One person who felt a little sick was treated by EMS crews, but was not seriously hurt.

The fire department was on scene for about an hour.