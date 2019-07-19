Wilson Borough woman accused of breaking toddler's leg

MGN

WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. - Investigators allege that a Northampton County woman accused of breaking a toddler's leg changed her story about what happened to the boy three times.

Tyquanice S. Frazier, of Wilson Borough, faces assault and child endangerment charges for allegedly breaking the leg of her boyfriend's nearly 2-year-old son early last year. District Judge Alicia Zito arraigned the 24-year-old Thursday, setting bail at $25,000.

Borough police were called to Easton Hospital on April 30, 2018, to investigate a possible case of child abuse. After an initial examination, the boy was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, where medical staff diagnosed a buckle-type fracture to his upper left leg, according to court records.

The examination also revealed suspicious bruising on the boy's abdomen, lower back, face and thighs. Medical staff reported that the boy would have to have been slammed down on a hard surface to suffer such a leg fracture, according to records.

Authorities interviewed Frazier in May 2018. She told investigators that she was caring for the boy the day he was injured. She reported that she was feeding him and changing his shoe, when she heard a "pop" come from his leg.

Authorities said Frazier couldn't offer an explanation as to how the boy injured his leg and changed her story to hearing the "pop" as she put him in his highchair.

A friend of Frazier's told police that she saw the boy that day, and he seemed fine. The boy's mother told police that her son didn't have any existing injuries and was fine when he left her home that day.

Frazier, of Washington Street, now faces three counts of aggravated assault and one count of child endangerment, all felonies. Police also charged her with single misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Frazier failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 2.