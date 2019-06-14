Lehigh Valley

Wilson man charged with attempted homicide in 2013 shooting

Police allege suspect fired 15 shots

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 03:21 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 03:21 PM EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police allege an argument prompted a Wilson Borough man to fire wildly into a group of people, nearly killing a man who suffered a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

Authorities have charged Oris A. Barner Jr., of Birch Street, with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in connection with the shooting nearly six years ago in the 600 block of Ontario Street. District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez was scheduled to arraign the 34-year-old Friday afternoon on nearly a dozen charges.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight on Aug. 3, 2013. Bethlehem police said the shooting victim, John Chew, was walking in the 600 block of Ontario Street with three other men, when they encountered another group of men standing near a black SUV parked in front of a house. The two groups began arguing.

As the two groups began to separate, someone who had been standing near the SUV started shooting, according to court records. Investigators said 15 shots were fired, and that the shooter fled in the SUV.

While a bullet grazed Ramier Burris, police said Chew was shot in the upper right leg and that the bullet missed a main artery by about a millimeter. He lost a great deal of blood and was taken to St. Luke's University Hospital in Fountain Hill for what police describe as life-threatening injuries.

Doctors couldn't remove the bullet because of its proximity to the artery.

Investigators said witnesses offered a description of the shooting that was consistent with the sequence of events described by Chew and Burris. Chew reportedly told police that a man later identified as Barner was the person arguing with them, accusing Burris of being a snitch.

Officers said they were familiar with the SUV as they'd seen it parked in the 600 block of Ontario Street several times and believed it was involved in drug sales. Police said the SUV was registered to Barner's girlfriend.

Police secured a search warrant for Barner's phone and allegedly found a photo of a stolen Sig Sauer pistol. Investigators interviewed Barner's girlfriend, who reported having seen him with the gun. A subsequent search of the home they shared allegedly turned up two more stolen guns.

After Barner was arrested on unrelated charges, he allegedly asked his girlfriend to deliver a duffle bag from their house to a friend in Bethlehem. She told police she believed it was a bag of guns. She also told investigators that Barner had gotten the guns from a Felicia Carhart.

Court records show Carhart pleaded guilty in 2013 to burglary and theft. 

In an interview with investigators, Carhart said she bought heroin from Barner and that he was "always looking for guns and would give big money for them," according to records. She allegedly reported that Barner's job in his Bloods gang was to secure guns.

Carhart told authorities that she burglarized an Upper Mount Bethel Township home and stole three pistols. In exchange, Barner allegedly gave her $200 in heroin and $800 in cash. One of the stolen guns was a picture found on Barner's phone, according to police.

Investigators said Carhart also told them during a drug deal that Barner said he'd need to "lay low for a little while because I'm pretty sure I'm going to jail since I was caught on a Bethlehem camera shooting at someone."

Another witness told police that she had driven Barner to Ontario Street the night of the shooting. She reported hearing an argument followed by Barner jumping into the SUV, opening a secret compartment on the dashboard and grabbing a gun. She drove away after hearing shooting from the back of the SUV, where Barner had been standing.

The witness said she picked him up around the corner. When Barner noticed a broken passenger side mirror, he allegedly told the driver, "Oh damn, I shot my mirror off." The witness told police that she had seen the guns on Barner's phone at his house.

Barner is now facing single counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license along with three counts of receiving stolen property and four counts of illegal possession of a firearm, all felonies.

Authorities said Barner was already in Northampton County Prison. Court records show he pleaded guilty in January 2014 to possession with intent to deliver and was sentenced to 33 to 66 months in prison followed by four years probation. He pleaded guilty in a separate drug case and was sentenced to 24 to 48 months in prison to be served concurrently.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

04:31 PM

  • W 16 mph
  • 23°
  • 33%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Woman charged with 3rd-degree murder in relation to child's death

Woman charged with 3rd-degree murder in relation to child's death

State police charge P'burg woman in fatal pedestrian crash

State police charge P'burg woman in fatal pedestrian crash

Easton Crayola Experience debuts new toys

Easton Crayola Experience debuts new toys

Bethlehem police: Watch for package deliveries to vacant homes, it could be fraud
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Bethlehem police: Watch for package deliveries to vacant homes, it could be fraud

Have you tried it yet? Axe throwing comes to the Lehigh Valley
69 News

Have you tried it yet? Axe throwing comes to the Lehigh Valley

Search of Bethlehem apartment turns up Oxy, cash and cocaine, police say

Search of Bethlehem apartment turns up Oxy, cash and cocaine, police say

Gunshots reported overnight near Jefferson Elementary in Emmaus

Gunshots reported overnight near Jefferson Elementary in Emmaus

Lehigh County commissioners formally approve Upper Saucon farm lease
69 News

Lehigh County commissioners formally approve Upper Saucon farm lease

Castillo, IronPigs walk it off against Stripers

Castillo, IronPigs walk it off against Stripers

Lower Nazareth supervisors review Route 248 warehouse plans

Lower Nazareth supervisors review Route 248 warehouse plans

Easton City Council formally adopts West Ward Neighborhood Plan
69 News

Easton City Council formally adopts West Ward Neighborhood Plan

Allentown City Council seeks to avoid budget ‘debacle' of last year
69 News

Allentown City Council seeks to avoid budget ‘debacle' of last year

3 new eateries bringing the heat to Easton Public Market

3 new eateries bringing the heat to Easton Public Market

Flash mob teaches Bethlehem drivers to share the roads

Flash mob teaches Bethlehem drivers to share the roads

IronPigs to be known as

IronPigs to be known as "Jawn" in salute to Philly

Mystery bullet hole leads police to stolen handgun

Mystery bullet hole leads police to stolen handgun

St. Luke's, Easton hospital team up to provide technology to help stroke victims
69 News

St. Luke's, Easton hospital team up to provide technology to help stroke victims

Free summer playground program registration in Allentown opens June 17
69 News

Free summer playground program registration in Allentown opens June 17

Allentown man arrested for child sexual assault in Newark

Allentown man arrested for child sexual assault in Newark

Mom charged in alleged attack on daughter

Mom charged in alleged attack on daughter

Steelworkers Veterans Memorial moving locations in Bethlehem
69 News

Steelworkers Veterans Memorial moving locations in Bethlehem

Allen Township officials to attend Stone Ridge inspection meeting

Allen Township officials to attend Stone Ridge inspection meeting

Stuffed to the Grills food truck operators to open restaurant in Allentown

Stuffed to the Grills food truck operators to open restaurant in Allentown

SUV crashes through wall of Whitehall convenience store

SUV crashes through wall of Whitehall convenience store

Family seeks answers after man dies in York prison, organs sent to LV

Family seeks answers after man dies in York prison, organs sent to LV

Easton teachers to get $1,000 raises annually for 3 years with new contract

Easton teachers to get $1,000 raises annually for 3 years with new contract

Family of U.S. Army vet wants answers about his death in York

Family of U.S. Army vet wants answers about his death in York

Hundreds gather at SteelStacks to watch the U.S. Women's National Team's first World Cup game

Hundreds gather at SteelStacks to watch the U.S. Women's National Team's first World Cup game

Local leaders say they need more funding to complete transportation projects

Local leaders say they need more funding to complete transportation projects

Pickup truck hits utility pole in Moore Township

Pickup truck hits utility pole in Moore Township

Spontaneous combustion caused Palmer Township fire that displaced family of 5

Spontaneous combustion caused Palmer Township fire that displaced family of 5

Allentown planners extend approval for Center City skyscraper project

Allentown planners extend approval for Center City skyscraper project

Police search for possible 'peeping Tom' in Wilson

Police search for possible 'peeping Tom' in Wilson

Man arrested in connection with explosions to remain in prison until trial

Man arrested in connection with explosions to remain in prison until trial

Martin Guitar plans to build 200,000-square-foot warehouse off Route 33 in the Lehigh Valley

Martin Guitar plans to build 200,000-square-foot warehouse off Route 33 in the Lehigh Valley

Developer pitches brewpub plan at vacant Neuweiler Brewery
69 News

Developer pitches brewpub plan at vacant Neuweiler Brewery

Mike Fleck transferred to West Virginia prison

Mike Fleck transferred to West Virginia prison

Senate passes bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital, then find a buyer

Senate passes bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital, then find a buyer

Coroner conducting next of kin search for 77-year-old Allentown man

Coroner conducting next of kin search for 77-year-old Allentown man

Slate Belt man arrested in connection with explosions to appear in court

Slate Belt man arrested in connection with explosions to appear in court

Lehigh Valley Soccerfest returns to SteelStacks

Lehigh Valley Soccerfest returns to SteelStacks

Whitehall-Coplay School Board approves an almost 5% tax increase

Whitehall-Coplay School Board approves an almost 5% tax increase

Whitehall Township Commissioners discuss renovations for municipal complex
69 News

Whitehall Township Commissioners discuss renovations for municipal complex

Upper Saucon completes agricultural land conservation agreement
69 News

Upper Saucon completes agricultural land conservation agreement

Sands name being erased from south Bethlehem

Sands name being erased from south Bethlehem

String of thefts being investigated at retirement facility: 'It's wrong on every level'
69 News

String of thefts being investigated at retirement facility: 'It's wrong on every level'

Security at Allentown middle school under microscope after reports of fights last week

Security at Allentown middle school under microscope after reports of fights last week

History's Headlines: Civil War piano man

History's Headlines: Civil War piano man

Allen High School seniors walk through halls of their old elementary schools

Allen High School seniors walk through halls of their old elementary schools

Sen. Casey urges extending WIC assistance for kids until age 6 to address preschool gap

Sen. Casey urges extending WIC assistance for kids until age 6 to address preschool gap