Wilson man charged with attempted homicide in 2013 shooting

MGN

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police allege an argument prompted a Wilson Borough man to fire wildly into a group of people, nearly killing a man who suffered a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

Authorities have charged Oris A. Barner Jr., of Birch Street, with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in connection with the shooting nearly six years ago in the 600 block of Ontario Street. District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez was scheduled to arraign the 34-year-old Friday afternoon on nearly a dozen charges.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight on Aug. 3, 2013. Bethlehem police said the shooting victim, John Chew, was walking in the 600 block of Ontario Street with three other men, when they encountered another group of men standing near a black SUV parked in front of a house. The two groups began arguing.

As the two groups began to separate, someone who had been standing near the SUV started shooting, according to court records. Investigators said 15 shots were fired, and that the shooter fled in the SUV.

While a bullet grazed Ramier Burris, police said Chew was shot in the upper right leg and that the bullet missed a main artery by about a millimeter. He lost a great deal of blood and was taken to St. Luke's University Hospital in Fountain Hill for what police describe as life-threatening injuries.

Doctors couldn't remove the bullet because of its proximity to the artery.

Investigators said witnesses offered a description of the shooting that was consistent with the sequence of events described by Chew and Burris. Chew reportedly told police that a man later identified as Barner was the person arguing with them, accusing Burris of being a snitch.

Officers said they were familiar with the SUV as they'd seen it parked in the 600 block of Ontario Street several times and believed it was involved in drug sales. Police said the SUV was registered to Barner's girlfriend.

Police secured a search warrant for Barner's phone and allegedly found a photo of a stolen Sig Sauer pistol. Investigators interviewed Barner's girlfriend, who reported having seen him with the gun. A subsequent search of the home they shared allegedly turned up two more stolen guns.

After Barner was arrested on unrelated charges, he allegedly asked his girlfriend to deliver a duffle bag from their house to a friend in Bethlehem. She told police she believed it was a bag of guns. She also told investigators that Barner had gotten the guns from a Felicia Carhart.

Court records show Carhart pleaded guilty in 2013 to burglary and theft.

In an interview with investigators, Carhart said she bought heroin from Barner and that he was "always looking for guns and would give big money for them," according to records. She allegedly reported that Barner's job in his Bloods gang was to secure guns.

Carhart told authorities that she burglarized an Upper Mount Bethel Township home and stole three pistols. In exchange, Barner allegedly gave her $200 in heroin and $800 in cash. One of the stolen guns was a picture found on Barner's phone, according to police.

Investigators said Carhart also told them during a drug deal that Barner said he'd need to "lay low for a little while because I'm pretty sure I'm going to jail since I was caught on a Bethlehem camera shooting at someone."

Another witness told police that she had driven Barner to Ontario Street the night of the shooting. She reported hearing an argument followed by Barner jumping into the SUV, opening a secret compartment on the dashboard and grabbing a gun. She drove away after hearing shooting from the back of the SUV, where Barner had been standing.

The witness said she picked him up around the corner. When Barner noticed a broken passenger side mirror, he allegedly told the driver, "Oh damn, I shot my mirror off." The witness told police that she had seen the guns on Barner's phone at his house.

Barner is now facing single counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license along with three counts of receiving stolen property and four counts of illegal possession of a firearm, all felonies.

Authorities said Barner was already in Northampton County Prison. Court records show he pleaded guilty in January 2014 to possession with intent to deliver and was sentenced to 33 to 66 months in prison followed by four years probation. He pleaded guilty in a separate drug case and was sentenced to 24 to 48 months in prison to be served concurrently.