Wind Creek Bethlehem will have some service interruptions on gaming floor as changes are made

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Changes being made to Wind Creek Bethlehem's property will cause some service interruptions to the casino's gaming floor.

The gaming floor will have limited services on three days in August:

Tuesday, August 20

Beginning at 6 a.m., all table games, except the Electronic Table Game offerings, will be closed as Wind Creek changes over to new Wind Creek table chips. Table games will fully open at approximately 10 p.m. the same evening. Live-dealer electronic Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat games will remain open.

Monday, August 26

Beginning at 6 a.m., approximately 1,200 slot machines will be taken out of service. Roughly 2,000 slot machines will remain available for play throughout the day in both smoking and non-smoking sections.

Tuesday, August 27

Beginning at midnight, Slot FREE play will be unavailable until the system upgrade is complete. Slot FREE Play availability will resume later in the day on August 27 at approximately 2 p.m. A limited number of slot machines will be available, but table game offerings will remain open.