Wind Creek finally owns the Sands, and now they're looking for a partner

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Goodbye Sands, hello Wind Creek.

After more than 2 hours of testimony and questioning Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board unanimously approved the casino's sale.

“Well we’re thrilled," said Wind Creek Hospitality CEO Jack Dorris, who was one of the many representing the Alabama-based company. “We are very relieved, we're very thankful, and we appreciate the board's faith in us to move this property forward.”

Much of the meeting centered around the expansion project.

The project consists of two phases. The first is a $90 million hotel and event center expansion, which Wind Creek said they'd like to have completed within two years.

"I would love to get it open within a couple of years and that’s going to involve some type of fast-track effort,” said Dorris.

The second phase of the project is an additional 400-room hotel attached to an indoor water park, which will be put in Machine Shop #2. However, when pressed on a timetable for this phase, there wasn’t a clear-cut answer.

Although it has committed $100 million to the project, Wind Creek said it still needs an investor to help complete it. The company said it hasn't yet shopped for an investor because they first wanted to be sure they were actually approved to acquire the property.

"People want to know it's the real deal," said Dorris.

The need for an investor means this part of the expansion is more up in the air than previously thought.

Wind Creek did say though they want to see phase 2 come to fruition before New York and New Jersey gambling options are built.

"We definitely think that that project sets our property apart and diversifies our appeal,” said Dorris.

Bethlehem Mayor Robert Donchez agreed.

“I think we need to bring additional people to the site to offset what may happen for five years in New York and New Jersey,” he said.

As to why they chose Bethlehem, Wind Creek representatives said they wanted to create a destination and the SteelStacks offers that opportunity, something Donchez was happy to hear.

"We become a destination and provide jobs for people, but I also want them to be involved in the community and be a very good corporate citizen,” Donchez said. “I'm looking forward to working with the new owners and seeing development on that site."

Wind Creek also spent considerable time during Wednesday's hearing focusing on the success they have built since 2008, telling the board revenues are up 500% since then. They also pointed to their record of community commitment and vowed to uphold the community projects already being led by the Sands.

Wind Creek expects to close the $1.3 billion acquisition on Friday.

“By Saturday morning we won’t have a sign up yet, but we will be thrilled to have a Wind Creek Bethlehem,” said Dorris.

The company also told officials it plans to keep all current Sands employees on board and roll out changes slowly. They also don’t intend to touch the outlet shops, except to swap out the Sands-branded gift shop.

“We’ve just got to get running," said Dorris.

The gaming control board has been swamped this year thanks to sports betting coming online, which the state legalized in mid-2018.

When the Sands hearings began, Gaming Control Chairman David Barasch said, "We've been very busy and we wanted to keep it on track."

That may explain why news of the expansion projects dripped out in the media before Wednesday. Although it's not uncommon, one source told 69 News that the press drops were designed to get the board's attention since the acquisition wasn't being put on the agenda.

The board called an executive session to schedule Wednesday's meeting.

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Browne and Bethlehem's Community and Economic Development Director Alicia Miller Karner were also in attendance Wednesday.