Lehigh Valley

Wind Creek finally owns the Sands, and now they're looking for a partner

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 03:52 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 10:18 AM EDT

Wind Creek finally owns the Sands, and now they're looking for a partner

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Goodbye Sands, hello Wind Creek.

After more than 2 hours of testimony and questioning Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board unanimously approved the casino's sale.

“Well we’re thrilled," said Wind Creek Hospitality CEO Jack Dorris, who was one of the many representing the Alabama-based company. “We are very relieved, we're very thankful, and we appreciate the board's faith in us to move this property forward.”

Much of the meeting centered around the expansion project.

The project consists of two phases. The first is a $90 million hotel and event center expansion, which Wind Creek said they'd like to have completed within two years.

"I would love to get it open within a couple of years and that’s going to involve some type of fast-track effort,” said Dorris.

The second phase of the project is an additional 400-room hotel attached to an indoor water park, which will be put in Machine Shop #2. However, when pressed on a timetable for this phase, there wasn’t a clear-cut answer.

Although it has committed $100 million to the project, Wind Creek said it still needs an investor to help complete it. The company said it hasn't yet shopped for an investor because they first wanted to be sure they were actually approved to acquire the property.

"People want to know it's the real deal," said Dorris.

The need for an investor means this part of the expansion is more up in the air than previously thought.

Wind Creek did say though they want to see phase 2 come to fruition before New York and New Jersey gambling options are built.

"We definitely think that that project sets our property apart and diversifies our appeal,” said Dorris.

Bethlehem Mayor Robert Donchez agreed.

“I think we need to bring additional people to the site to offset what may happen for five years in New York and New Jersey,” he said.

As to why they chose Bethlehem, Wind Creek representatives said they wanted to create a destination and the SteelStacks offers that opportunity, something Donchez was happy to hear.

"We become a destination and provide jobs for people, but I also want them to be involved in the community and be a very good corporate citizen,” Donchez said. “I'm looking forward to working with the new owners and seeing development on that site."

Wind Creek also spent considerable time during Wednesday's hearing focusing on the success they have built since 2008, telling the board revenues are up 500% since then. They also pointed to their record of community commitment and vowed to uphold the community projects already being led by the Sands.

Wind Creek expects to close the $1.3 billion acquisition on Friday.

“By Saturday morning we won’t have a sign up yet, but we will be thrilled to have a Wind Creek Bethlehem,” said Dorris.

The company also told officials it plans to keep all current Sands employees on board and roll out changes slowly. They also don’t intend to touch the outlet shops, except to swap out the Sands-branded gift shop.

“We’ve just got to get running," said Dorris.

The gaming control board has been swamped this year thanks to sports betting coming online, which the state legalized in mid-2018.

When the Sands hearings began, Gaming Control Chairman David Barasch said, "We've been very busy and we wanted to keep it on track."

That may explain why news of the expansion projects dripped out in the media before Wednesday. Although it's not uncommon, one source told 69 News that the press drops were designed to get the board's attention since the acquisition wasn't being put on the agenda.

The board called an executive session to schedule Wednesday's meeting.

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Browne and Bethlehem's Community and Economic Development Director Alicia Miller Karner were also in attendance Wednesday.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

12:25 PM

  • WSW 10 mph
  • 26°
  • 60%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

More questions than answers on Allen Township infiltration issues

More questions than answers on Allen Township infiltration issues

Palmer Township to expand hours at Berks Street yard-waste center
69 News

Palmer Township to expand hours at Berks Street yard-waste center

PennDOT to replace three bridges on Route 248 in Northampton County
69 News

PennDOT to replace three bridges on Route 248 in Northampton County

Viral video captures four William Allen High School students helping elderly man

Viral video captures four William Allen High School students helping elderly man

Allentown School Board considering 3.5% tax hike

Allentown School Board considering 3.5% tax hike

Local LGBT community center joins national lawsuit against the Trump administration

Local LGBT community center joins national lawsuit against the Trump administration

5 injured after rollover crash in Moore Township
Bob Dremock

5 injured after rollover crash in Moore Township

Police allege driver flees sobriety checkpoint, hits officer
Pixabay

Police allege driver flees sobriety checkpoint, hits officer

Seth Mull, accused of promoting prostitution from behind bars, is headed to trial

Seth Mull, accused of promoting prostitution from behind bars, is headed to trial

Coplay standoff suspect accused of pointing rifle at officer facing assault charges
69 News

Coplay standoff suspect accused of pointing rifle at officer facing assault charges

Jay Leno coming to the Sands Bethlehem

Jay Leno coming to the Sands Bethlehem

2 facing heroin charges after early-morning raid in downtown Easton

2 facing heroin charges after early-morning raid in downtown Easton

Saucon Creek Arts Festival to draw crowds in Hellertown

Saucon Creek Arts Festival to draw crowds in Hellertown

Slate Belt cops injured in crash with suspected drunk driver

Slate Belt cops injured in crash with suspected drunk driver

Bob Hope impersonator, other performers entertain at Pennsylvania Music and Arts Celebration

Bob Hope impersonator, other performers entertain at Pennsylvania Music and Arts Celebration

Northampton County man pays tribute to fallen service members by playing Taps at 5 cemeteries

Northampton County man pays tribute to fallen service members by playing Taps at 5 cemeteries

History's Headlines: First Flight

History's Headlines: First Flight

War Monument Park additions completed in time for Memorial Day in West Easton

War Monument Park additions completed in time for Memorial Day in West Easton

Moment of silence, roll call of deceased veterans' names highlight Bangor Memorial Day Parade

Moment of silence, roll call of deceased veterans' names highlight Bangor Memorial Day Parade

Easton and Phillipsburg hold joint ceremony to remember the fallen on Memorial Day

Easton and Phillipsburg hold joint ceremony to remember the fallen on Memorial Day

Emmaus ceremony pays tribute to fallen soldiers

Emmaus ceremony pays tribute to fallen soldiers

21-gun salutes, playing of taps mark Memorial Day events in the area Monday

21-gun salutes, playing of taps mark Memorial Day events in the area Monday

5 injured after car crashes into pole, hits home in Allentown

5 injured after car crashes into pole, hits home in Allentown

Honoring fallen veterans in Bethlehem

Honoring fallen veterans in Bethlehem

Lehigh County coroner seeking next of kin for Bethlehem man

Lehigh County coroner seeking next of kin for Bethlehem man

Easton police allege parolee beats, kicks his ex-girlfriend
MGN

Easton police allege parolee beats, kicks his ex-girlfriend

Marking Memorial Day in Williams Township

Marking Memorial Day in Williams Township

IronPigs fall to the Bisons, 6-2.

IronPigs fall to the Bisons, 6-2.

Police arrest Coplay standoff suspect who allegedly pointed rifle at officer

Police arrest Coplay standoff suspect who allegedly pointed rifle at officer

Police called to Coplay residence, standoff occurs
69 News

Police called to Coplay residence, standoff occurs

Lehigh County Coroner seeks info on Allentown man's next of kin

Lehigh County Coroner seeks info on Allentown man's next of kin

CrossFit Gym hosts 'Murph Challenge' to support veterans, families

CrossFit Gym hosts 'Murph Challenge' to support veterans, families

Mural project brightens gateway into Easton

Mural project brightens gateway into Easton

Boat capsizes in Delaware River, emergency crews come to the rescue
69 News

Boat capsizes in Delaware River, emergency crews come to the rescue

Northampton County employees recognized
69 News

Northampton County employees recognized

Louie's Restaurant cooks up holiday meals

Louie's Restaurant cooks up holiday meals

2nd Pro Rodeo coming to Willow Brook Farms

2nd Pro Rodeo coming to Willow Brook Farms

Summer tips to improve inner and outer beauty

Summer tips to improve inner and outer beauty

Annual Mayfair returns to Allentown

Annual Mayfair returns to Allentown

Mayfair returns to Allentown this weekend

Mayfair returns to Allentown this weekend

Max Weinberg dedicates new musical playground

Max Weinberg dedicates new musical playground

PPL donates free books to students for summer reading

PPL donates free books to students for summer reading

Student volunteers at Easton middle school make sure unwanted food doesn't go unused

Student volunteers at Easton middle school make sure unwanted food doesn't go unused

Students learn math behind Dorney Park's coasters

Students learn math behind Dorney Park's coasters

Police arrest student who brought loaded handgun to Allentown middle school

Police arrest student who brought loaded handgun to Allentown middle school

Driver allegedly flees I-78 traffic stop at more than 100 mph
69 News

Driver allegedly flees I-78 traffic stop at more than 100 mph

Public will get chance to comment on suggested improvements for Bethlehem's Christmas decor

Public will get chance to comment on suggested improvements for Bethlehem's Christmas decor

Accused dealer leaves cocaine within kids' reach, police allege
69 News

Accused dealer leaves cocaine within kids' reach, police allege

Student found with loaded handgun and pocket knife at Harrison-Morton Middle School, police say
69 News

Student found with loaded handgun and pocket knife at Harrison-Morton Middle School, police say

Sunrise Chef: Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine

Sunrise Chef: Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine