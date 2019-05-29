Wind Creek Hospitality given go-ahead to move forward with purchase of Sands Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Wind Creek Hospitality has received the go-ahead to move forward with the process of purchasing Sands Bethlehem.
The state Gaming Control Board approved a change of ownership request by PCI Gaming LLC to take control of the Sands from Sands Bethwork Gaming LLC.
The vote was unanimous.
Alabama-based Wind Creek Hospitality had previously announced its intentions to buy the casino in a $1.3 billion deal.
Wind Creek is the marketing entity of the Poarch Band of Creek Indian tribe.It intends to complete the transaction by Friday.
The company said it intends to keep all current employees.
Wind Creek said it wants to build a hotel tower and move forward with an event center expansion in two years.
The company is "fully committed to this transaction," President and COO Brian Carr told the board.
Wind Creek had filed a 24-page document with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board detailing its plans to build a 300,000-square -foot adventure park.
The park would be part of the redevelopment of the No. 2 Machine Shop at the former Bethlehem Steel site.
The adventure park would have several food and beverage and retail outlets, highlighted by 105,000 square feet of water attractions. The park would also include some "outdoor like" activities such as rock climbing, rope courses, and ziplines.
The document says the company also plans to build a hotel to accommodate park guests.
Wind Creek Hospitality given go-ahead to move forward with purchase of Sands Bethlehem
