Witnesses: Masked men with AR-15s opened fire outside Allentown nightclub

Man arrested Thursday admits he was getaway driver

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 10:32 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 12:33 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Witnesses to the early-morning shooting outside the Déjà Vu Night Club in Allentown told police that three masked men, two armed with AR-15 rifles, opened fire as patrons left the club.

Allentown police on Thursday arrested Angelo L. Rivera in connection with the shooting after allegedly recovering a loaded AR-15 rifle hidden at his North Fourth Street home. District Judge Ronald Manescu arraigned the 20-year-old Friday morning on charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault after he allegedly admitted to being the getaway driver.

The judge denied bail, noting in court papers that Rivera was involved in the shooting in which 10 people were shot. He was also charged with marijuana possession.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. as patrons were leaving the club at 343 Hamilton St. One of the victims, who was standing at the front door of the club, told investigators that they heard several gunshots coming from the right, according to court records. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and ran back inside the club, where the victim reported hearing more gunshots.

A second victim reported to police that they were walking with a third victim, when they saw three masked men walking south on Race Street toward Hamilton Street. The victim told police two of the men were armed with “rifle-style guns” that they pointed up Hamilton Street.

That victim was knocked to the ground and felt pain in their right leg. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The third victim interviewed by detectives offered a general description of the three masked shooters. The victim reported pushing the second victim to the ground, hearing several gunshots and feeling pain in both legs.

Investigators said video surveillance from several businesses in the area showed a 2006 black Hyundai Elantra hatchback with damage to the front driver side park on Race Street. Surveillance video reportedly shows one man approach the driver’s side window and two men step out of the car with rifles at their sides, according to court records.

Police said the two men in the car walked south along Race Street and that the third man followed a few seconds later. He reportedly gestured toward the car, which did a U-turn without its headlights and parked facing north on Race Street.

Video surveillance reportedly shows the three men walking toward Hamilton Street, raising their rifles and a handgun as they round the corner and start firing, according to authorities. Police said the men then ran north on Race Street toward the waiting Hyundai. One man got into the car, while one of the men armed with a rifle tried unsuccessfully to open the front passenger side door.

When the door didn’t open, police said he ran north out of camera view.

Investigators reviewed city surveillance footage, which reportedly showed what appeared to be the Elantra speeding away on Fourth Street over Turner, Gordon and Allen streets before turning east on Tilghman Street and out of view of the cameras.

A detective reported finding a black Elantra hatchback parked in the area of Fourth and Tilghman streets. The damage on the car appeared consistent to damage on the bar spotted on surveillance video near the night club, according to records.

Court records indicate the car was registered to an owner who lived in the 600 block of North Fourth Street, the same address for Rivera. Police watched the car and saw Rivera leave the back of the house, grab something from the car and walk back inside.

Police apprehended Rivera a short time later as he left the house. A search of the house allegedly turned up a loaded Omni AR-15 rifle between the mattress and box spring in Rivera’s bedroom. Police allege they also found a ski mask in a first-floor bathroom and a second mask in the Elantra.

During an interview with police, Rivera allegedly admitted driving three men to the club and knowing that one of them was armed with an AR-15 and a second with a handgun. When they arrived, one of the men reportedly told Rivera to wait for them as "(expletive) was going to happen."

Rivera allegedly told investigators that only one of the shooters was able to get back into his car and that the other two ran. After dropping off one of the shooters and driving home, Rivera said he discovered the AR-15 on his backseat and hid it in his house.

