LIVE NOW: Officials release more information on deadly shooting in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - UPDATE: Allentown police shot, killed man firing gun into air

A man has died after a shooting in Allentown Thursday morning.

Authorities swarmed the area of Fifth and Allen streets shortly after 7 a.m.

Witnesses told WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan they saw a man running down the sidewalk with police in pursuit. They then saw police firing at the man, neighbors in the area said.

"When I came outside and I looked there was a cop standing in the alleyway around the corner of Fifth and Allen screaming, "Get down, get down," holding a gun pointing it," said neighbor Tiffany Vetere.

One person reported hearing about 15 gunshots. Video taken by the neighbor shows police surrounding a man lying on the ground.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Lehigh County coroner's office said. Sources say the man was in his 20s.

Allentown police have not yet released any details about what happened, but said a news release will be sent out later.

Police used tape to block off part of the area. An Allentown police van appeared to have at least one bullet hole in the corner windshield.

Police have set a news conference for 9:30 a.m. to release more information.