LIVE NOW: Officials release more information on deadly shooting in Allentown
Neighbor heard about 15 gunshots
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - UPDATE: Allentown police shot, killed man firing gun into air
A man has died after a shooting in Allentown Thursday morning.
Authorities swarmed the area of Fifth and Allen streets shortly after 7 a.m.
Witnesses told WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan they saw a man running down the sidewalk with police in pursuit. They then saw police firing at the man, neighbors in the area said.
"When I came outside and I looked there was a cop standing in the alleyway around the corner of Fifth and Allen screaming, "Get down, get down," holding a gun pointing it," said neighbor Tiffany Vetere.
One person reported hearing about 15 gunshots. Video taken by the neighbor shows police surrounding a man lying on the ground.
The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Lehigh County coroner's office said. Sources say the man was in his 20s.
Allentown police have not yet released any details about what happened, but said a news release will be sent out later.
Police used tape to block off part of the area. An Allentown police van appeared to have at least one bullet hole in the corner windshield.
Police have set a news conference for 9:30 a.m. to release more information. Watch it live here at WFMZ.com.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Musikfest kicks off with performance by Earth Wind and Fire
While excited fans packed the stands to hear those iconic sounds, others roamed the SteelStacks sampling food, drinks and enjoying the rich traditions of Musikfest.Read More »
- Hotel evacuated, hazmat crews called in Upper Saucon Township
- Northampton County exec calls corrections arbitration a win
- LVHN: New hospital coming to Carbon County
- New designs, twists mark Musikfest t-shirts and mugs this year
- Nearly 30 officers take part in active shooter training at Saucon Valley Middle School
- Police: Man pointed gun at officers before fatal police-involved shooting in Allentown
Latest From The Newsroom
- Police: Man pointed gun at officers before fatal police-involved shooting in Allentown
- Updated Hotel evacuated, hazmat crews called in Upper Saucon Township
- Schuylkill County Fair makes turnaround after last year's flooding
- NJ law gives option for terminally ill patients to end their life
- Nearly 30 officers take part in active shooter training at Saucon Valley Middle School
- 2 arrested, 2 wanted in March shooting death of man in Pottstown
- Updated Musikfest kicks off with performance by Earth Wind and Fire
- Updated Northampton County exec calls corrections arbitration a win
- Berks County Community Foundation awarding $45k in grants to Penn Street Arts program
- CEO of Penn National Gaming to retire