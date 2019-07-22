Lehigh Valley

Witnesses tell police accused shooter sat in car with shotgun on his lap

Shooting happened July 16 at Trout Run Apartments

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 11:12 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:12 AM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Witnesses told police that the Allentown man arrested in connection to a shooting outside the Trout Run Apartments last week sat in his car with a shotgun on his lap waiting for the victim.

Allentown police over the weekend arrested Jerameel J. Ruiz on charges of attempted homicide for the July 16 shooting of Gregory Aponte at the apartment complex in the 1300 block of South Ninth Street. District Judge Donna Butler arraigned the 24-year-old Saturday morning, setting bail at $500,000.

Police were dispatched to the apartment complex shortly after 8:30 p.m. July 16 to investigate a reported shooting. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the left thigh.

A witness told investigators that he saw a Toyota Corolla with tinted windows back into a parking spot, according to court records. The witness said the driver's door was ajar, and the driver had what he described as a sawed-off shotgun on lap, according to records.

As the victim approached the car, he tried to shut the door and move away, according to the witness. But Ruiz forced open the door and allegedly fired a single shot at Aponte before driving away.

A second witness told police that she saw a man she knew as "Troy" back into a parking spot with a gun on his lap and yelling at her about Aponte. She reported trying to warn Aponte about the gun and described for police the same series of events as the first witness. Investigators said she identified the driver as Ruiz.

Aponte, meanwhile, told police that he walked outside when he heard the second witness yelling. He too knew the driver as Troy and reported watching him back into a parking space. As he approached the car, Aponte alleges he saw Ruiz pointing a shotgun at him through the open car door.

He reported trying to force the door shut before being shot in the leg. Police said the victim identified Ruiz as the shooter. Authorities said the victim suffered a "gaping wound" to his leg.

An arrest for Ruiz, of Vine Street, was issued on Friday. Police charged Ruiz with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 29.

