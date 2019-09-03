Woman, 35, stabbed multiple times in apparent domestic dispute in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Allentown early Tuesday morning, police said.

A 35-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in a home in the 100 block of North 12th Street, said Assistant Chief Gail Struss.

Officers found her shortly before 4 a.m. on the porch of a nearby home, and she was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, Struss said. She was stabbed multiple times all over her body but is expected to survive, police said.

A suspect is in custody but has not yet been charged, Struss said. The 32-year-old male was treated at the hospital for minor injuries. His name has not been released.

Police believe the stabbing stemmed from a domestic dispute.