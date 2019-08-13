Woman charged in connection with pedestrian death in South Whitehall Township

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lower Macungie Township woman was charged after authorities say she struck a man with a car in South Whitehall Township and left the scene.

Sahar Atiyeh, 52, faces several charges, including homicide by vehicle, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's office.

South Whitehall Township Police were called to the 1700 block of Mauch Chunk Road in October 2018 for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, the DA's office said. The vehicle was no longer at the scene.

The man was unresponsive and severely injured.

Scott White, 37, of Towamensing Township, was pronounced dead at the scene, the DA's office said. The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

Atiyeh voluntarily came to the South Whitehall Township Police Department a day after the accident and was interviewed.

After an investigation, authorities allege Atiyeh was driving her car when she hit White and left the scene.

Atiyeh was alleged to be "grossly negligent and reckless in striking and causing the death of Mr. White," the DA's office said in the release.