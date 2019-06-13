Woman charged with 3rd-degree murder in relation to child's death
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. - A woman is being charged with third-degree murder in relation to the death of a child in 2015.
Delilah Reader, 35, of Kunkletown, Monroe County, was taken into custody Thursday without incident, District Attorney Jim Martin's office said.
Authorities say Reader was the sole caregiver of Angelina Tomas in 2007, when Tomas was 10 months old.
Reader caused a traumatic brain injury to Tomas around December 6, 2007, the DA's office said.
The injury resulted in developmental delays, cognitive and learning impairments, physical disabilities, and a seizure disorder, Martin said.
The seizure disorder caused Tomas's death in 2015, Martin said.
Reader will be arraigned through Central Booking later Thursday.
A date for a preliminary hearing will be set, Martin said, although the Commonwealth will be filing a motion with the judge seeking to bypass the preliminary hearing.
