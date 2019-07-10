Woman combines passion for art, baking at the Pirate Cupcake Food Truck

The Pirate Cupcake Food Truck invites you to set sail on a sea full of sweet flavor.

Owners Laura and Jason McConnell said "ahoy'" to a new adventure in 2013. Laura, an art teacher with a passion for baking, decided to try her hand at both.

Her art talent brought 'the pirate cupcake' mascot to life in the form of a food truck.

Laura has a nut allergy, so she's made her truck a completely peanut and tree nut free bakery, to make sure cupcake and popsicle fans of all kinds can enjoy their treats!