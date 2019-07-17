Woman honored for being employed by the Allen Organ company for 60 years
MACUNGIE, Pa. - Allen Organ Company recently honored one of their employees for obtaining the milestone event of 60 years of employment.
Betty Fenstermaker started with Allen in July 1959 and has been continuously employed by the company since.
At Allen, Betty has worked in various capacities, beginning as an Assembler, later becoming a Group Leader, and then the Supervisor of the Final Assembly Department, a position she currently holds.
Betty's late husband David worked at Allen for 40 years prior to his retirement, giving the couple a combined 100 years of service to the company.
15 employees have reached the 50-year employment tenure, with four still employed at Allen.
Fenstermaker is only the second to reach the 60-year employment anniversary.
Throughout this time period, sound producing technology has dramatically changed, beginning with vacuum tubes, morphing into transistors, and then digital technology.
Manufacturing technology has also morphed from hand assembly through to computer automation.
