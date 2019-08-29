Woman injured after being thrown from car, driver charged
Police say victim suffered a broken finger and rib
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Authorities say a woman was injured earlier this summer when she was thrown from a car as the driver sped away, while she was hanging out of passenger door.
Northampton Borough police charged Sean M. Kresley with assault and reckless endangerment in connection to the June 22 incident that left the victim with a broken finger and a broken rib. District Judge Robert Hawke arraigned the 25-year-old Wednesday, setting bail at $25,000.
Borough police were dispatched to the 900 block of Main Street just before 2 a.m. June 22 for a report of a woman being thrown from a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital with a broken finger on her right hand, a fractured left rib and several cuts and bruises on her arms and legs.
She was interviewed briefly the night of the incident and told police that she had been thrown from Kresley's car, according to court records.
During a detailed interview about a week later, the victim told police that she had been at the Hammerhead Lounge that evening with Kresley and two others, and that the group had walked to a home in the 900 block of Main Street, according to records.
Kresley reportedly became irate when a man from the bar showed up at the house. He allegedly grabbed the victim's phone, told her they were leaving and walked out. Court records do not specify the nature of the relationship between Kresley and the victim.
The victim told police that she was sitting halfway in the passenger seat gathering her belongings from the floor of the car, when Kresley got behind the wheel, started the car and threw it in reverse.
She told police that began screaming that she was still in the car, but Kresley only looked at her "with a blank stare" before allegedly speeding forward, whipping the steering wheel and throwing her from the passenger seat.
She broke her finger when the rear right tire drove over her hand. Police said the broken finger will require surgery.
Authorities charged Kresley, of North 17th Street in Allentown, with felony counts of aggravated assault and vehicular aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment and a summary count of reckless driving. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 11.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Whitehall man dies after motorcycle crash in South Whitehall
State police are investigating after a man died on Thursday evening from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash.Read More »
- Lehigh Valley planners say North Whitehall warehouse plan lacks truck access
- Bethlehem police gather on bridge to honor fallen officer
- Fairgoers donate more than 8,000 pounds of canned and dry goods on Allentown Fair Preview Night
- Humane Society looking for person who killed cat, dumped it in canal near Easton
- Military choppers fly through LVIA
- Tiger trainer says show at Great Allentown Fair educates public, group says show is exploitative
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Bethlehem police gather on bridge to honor fallen officer
- Updated Hazleton police looking for suspect accused of firing nearly 50 shots at home
- Humane Society looking for person who killed cat, dumped it in canal near Easton
- Updated Fight over federal dollars could impact thousands of people in Lehigh Valley
- Berks woman charged with rape of unconscious victim, sex assault of a child
- Updated If you want to adopt a miniature horse, you'll also need to adopt his best friend - a farm goose
- Whitehall man dies after motorcycle crash in South Whitehall
- Police seek men who robbed Adamstown inn at gunpoint
- Man accused of driving tractor-trailer while under the influence in Berks County
- South Heidelberg police could take over coverage in Heidelberg Township