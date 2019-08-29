Woman injured after being thrown from car, driver charged

MGN

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Authorities say a woman was injured earlier this summer when she was thrown from a car as the driver sped away, while she was hanging out of passenger door.

Northampton Borough police charged Sean M. Kresley with assault and reckless endangerment in connection to the June 22 incident that left the victim with a broken finger and a broken rib. District Judge Robert Hawke arraigned the 25-year-old Wednesday, setting bail at $25,000.

Borough police were dispatched to the 900 block of Main Street just before 2 a.m. June 22 for a report of a woman being thrown from a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital with a broken finger on her right hand, a fractured left rib and several cuts and bruises on her arms and legs.

She was interviewed briefly the night of the incident and told police that she had been thrown from Kresley's car, according to court records.

During a detailed interview about a week later, the victim told police that she had been at the Hammerhead Lounge that evening with Kresley and two others, and that the group had walked to a home in the 900 block of Main Street, according to records.

Kresley reportedly became irate when a man from the bar showed up at the house. He allegedly grabbed the victim's phone, told her they were leaving and walked out. Court records do not specify the nature of the relationship between Kresley and the victim.

The victim told police that she was sitting halfway in the passenger seat gathering her belongings from the floor of the car, when Kresley got behind the wheel, started the car and threw it in reverse.

She told police that began screaming that she was still in the car, but Kresley only looked at her "with a blank stare" before allegedly speeding forward, whipping the steering wheel and throwing her from the passenger seat.

She broke her finger when the rear right tire drove over her hand. Police said the broken finger will require surgery.

Authorities charged Kresley, of North 17th Street in Allentown, with felony counts of aggravated assault and vehicular aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment and a summary count of reckless driving. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 11.