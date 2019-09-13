Woman pleads guilty in DUI crash that injures two
Her blood-alcohol level was 0.26 percent
EASTON, Pa. - A Northampton woman has pleaded guilty to causing a drunk driving wreck that injured two people in East Allen Township last November.
Jennifer A. Hill pleaded guilty in Northampton County Court Friday to two counts of reckless endangerment in connection to the crash along Route 329 that injured Jordan Weist and his 15-year-old passenger. Prosecutors said the 45-year-old had a blood-alcohol level of 0.26 percent, which is more than three times the legal limit.
Northampton County Judge Michael Koury accepted Hill's plea and scheduled sentencing for Nov. 22. Hill had faced four counts of reckless endangerment and two counts each of driving under the influence and aggravated vehicular assault while DUI. She remains free on bail until her sentencing.
The crash occurred on Nov. 10 as Hill was turning right from Tanglewood Road onto Route 329. When state police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash, troopers arrived to find two vehicles with heavy front-end damage, and one of the vehicles was facing west in the eastbound lane.
Hill told the trooper that she was stopped at a stop sign, when she turned and didn't see the oncoming vehicle, according to the prosecution. The trooper reported that Hill had trouble standing and had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.
When asked if she'd been drinking, she claimed to have drank four Miller Lites earlier in the night. Hill was admitted to the hospital because of her high blood-alcohol level.
Weist suffered a fractured right tibia, and his passenger sustained a broken wrist and suffered a concussion.
Weist's mother told the court that her son needed surgery to install a rod and pins into his broken leg. He's undergone difficult physical therapy and may need additional surgery, she said.
