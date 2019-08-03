Woman's gun stolen during move

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Smith and Wesson handguns are displayed during the NRA Annual Meeting and Exhibits at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on May 5, 2018, in Dallas, Texas.

A New York woman moving to Lower Macungie arrived in the Lehigh Valley without all of her belongings.

State Police say a woman moving from Fredonia, New York hired a moving company to pack, load and deliver her belongings to her new home.

One of the items was a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun, police said.

Police say the woman contacted the moving company to find the stolen handgun but the company could not find it.

She then reported the theft to Pennsylvania State Police.

The gun has not been entered into the National Crime Informaiton Center (NCIC) database as stolen, police said.