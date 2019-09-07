Woman sustains non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in Allentown Shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Allentown that left one woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting on the 300 block of South Rush Street at 11:30 p.m.

The woman, 28, was visiting a friend at the time of the shooting.

She was taken to the hospital by her friend.

No arrests have been made.

Police are still investigating the incident.