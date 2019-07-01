Woman taken into custody after standoff in Lehigh County

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have taken a woman into custody following an hours-long standoff that began Sunday night in Lehigh County.

State police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Rising Sun Road about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. A crew on the scene reported that state police were calling over a loudspeaker for a woman to come out of the home.

State police confirmed Monday morning that a 56-year-old woman had barricaded herself inside and was armed with guns. The incident was initially dispatched as a family dispute that involved the woman, her husband and four adult children. No injuries were reported.

The state police Special Emergency Response Team was deployed, and authorities reportedly used tear gas. The standoff lasted about six hours. There is no word yet from state police about the suspect's identity, what was behind the family dispute or what charges she may face.