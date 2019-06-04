Women sentenced in deli knife, roll attack on store clerk

EASTON, Pa. - A Bethlehem woman who attacked a convenience store clerk with a bag of rolls and a deli knife will spend up to two years in county prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.

Lismarie Diaz-Rodriguez, of Evans Street, pleaded guilty on May 14 to a single felony count of aggravated assault in connection to the October 2018 attack inside the Pantry One convenience store at 25 E. East Morton St. in Bethlehem.

Northampton County Judge Michael Koury on Friday sentenced the 28-year-old to nine months to two years less a day in county jail followed by five years probation. Diaz-Rodriguez has been in custody since her arrest. As part of a negotiated plea, prosecutors withdrew four other charges.

Defense attorney Rory Driscole asked the judge to consider Diaz-Rodriguez’s long-time struggles with mental health issues in asking for a sentence at the lower end of the standard range. He told the judge that his client had completed mental health court on earlier charges before her latest arrest.

Diaz-Rodriguez has been receiving mental health services and will again live with family upon her release, according to Driscole. Diaz-Rodriguez apologized in court to the victim.

Assistant District Attorney Patricia Mulqueen said she agreed with the requested sentence and keeping Diaz-Rodriguez in county prison to serve her sentence. The victim didn’t want to press charges, and Diaz-Rodriguez has apologized to him, which he accepted, according to Mulqueen.

When Bethlehem police responded to Pantry One, the victim told authorities that Diaz-Rodriguez came into the store several times looking for another employee, who worked at Pantry One, according to court records.

She reportedly asked the victim several times about the other employee and was told that she was no longer in the store as her shift had ended.

Feeling that she had been given “attitude,” Diaz-Rodriguez began arguing with the victim and threw a piece of bread at him. She allegedly proceeded to swing a bag of rolls at the man before grabbing a knife from the store’s deli and slashing at the victim.

Police said she caused a small cut on his stomach. The victim managed to grab Diaz-Rodriguez and pin down her arm. That’s when she allegedly bit his bicep.

While police read Diaz-Rodriguez her rights, she claimed that voices told her to attack the victim and “grab the knife.”