World Suicide Prevention Day: You are not alone

Tuesday is World Suicide Prevention Day, a reminder to look for signs for help, a reminder for people hurting that you're not alone and a reminder for loved ones that you have support.

WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan sat down with Jim Presto with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

Presto lost his 19-year-old son to suicide, and is now doing everything he can to make sure other families don't go through what he did.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255